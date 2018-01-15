Renault posts record year for car sales

A complete overhaul of some models helped Renault make sales progress

Renault sold a record number of cars last year, the French carmaker said Monday, with global unit sales reaching 3.76 million, a rise of 8.5 percent over 2016.

Volumes were up in all the world's regions. The Asia-Pacific region had the strongest sales increase at 17 percent, helped by a doubling of sales in China, followed by Eurasia with 16.6 percent.

European sales grew 5.6 percent.

"Our strategy of range renewal and geographic expansion is continuing to bring results," said Thierry Koskas, Renault's sales chief.

Last year was the fifth straight year of rising sales for the Renault group, which includes the Renault, Dacia, Alpine and Samsung Motors brands and, for the first time last year, Russian maker Lada.

"In 2018, we will pursue our growth and internationalisation," Koskas said in a statement.

A revamping of model ranges helped the Renault brand make progress, including a complete overhaul of the Megane family and the launch of the Koleos model.

Renault remained European market leader in the electric-vehicle segment with a market share of 23.8 percent, it said.

The carmaker said it expected further sales growth in 2018 in a global car market projected to rise by 2.5 percent.

The European car market and that in Renault's home country France are both expected to expand by one percent this year.

