Relativity matters: Two opposing views of the magnetic force reconciled

January 29, 2018, Springer
Relativity matters: Two opposing views of the magnetic force reconciled
Gilbertian -- magnetic dipole. Credit: en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Magnetic dipole

Current textbooks often refer to the Lorentz-Maxwell force governed by the electric charge. But they rarely refer to the extension of that theory required to explain the magnetic force on a point particle. For elementary particles, such as muons or neutrinos, the magnetic force applied to such charges is unique and immutable. However, unlike the electric charge, the magnetic force strength is not quantised. For the magnetic force to act on them, the magnetic field has to be inhomogeneous. Hence this force is more difficult to understand in the context of particles whose speed is near the speed of light.

Moreover, our understanding of how a point-particle carrying a charge moves in presence of an inhomogenous magnetic field relied until now on two theories that were believed to differ. The first stems from William Gilbert's study of elementary magnetism in 16th century, while the second relies on André-Marie Ampère electric currents. In a new study just published in EPJ C, the authors Johann Rafelski and colleagues from the University of Arizona, USA, succeeded in resolving this ambiguity between Ameperian and Gilbertian forms of magnetic force. Their solution makes it possible to characterise the interaction of particles whose speed is close to the speed of light in the presence of inhomogeneous electromagnetic fields.

In the new study, the authors present, for the first time, an important insight into how non-homogeneity impacts particle spin dynamics, called spin precession. No prior work has recognised the need to make the form of magnetic torque consistent with the form of magnetic force - the torque was made consistent only with the Lorentz-Maxwell .

This advance allows the impact of field non-homogeneity on precision experiment to be quantified. It seeks to resolve a discrepancy in the understanding of quantum field corrections to the magnetic moment of the muon, an elementary particle often referred to as a "heavy electron."

These findings can be applied to the study of neutrinos, opening the door to realms beyond the standard model of particle physics. Rafelski and colleagues show that the can be large for particles whose speed is very close to the speed of light.

Explore further: The mysterious missing magnetic monopole

More information: Johann Rafelski et al, Relativistic dynamics of point magnetic moment, The European Physical Journal C (2018). DOI: 10.1140/epjc/s10052-017-5493-2

Related Stories

The mysterious missing magnetic monopole

August 9, 2016

You've probably heard of the Higgs boson. This elusive particle was predicted to exist long ago and helped explain why the universe works the way it does, but it took decades for us to detect.

Physicists discover hidden aspects of electrodynamics

April 11, 2017

Radio waves, microwaves and even light itself are all made of electric and magnetic fields. The classical theory of electromagnetism was completed in the 1860s by James Clerk Maxwell. At the time, Maxwell's theory was revolutionary, ...

When the speed of light depends on its direction

May 13, 2011

Light does not travel at the same speed in all directions under the effect of an electromagnetic field. Although predicted by theory, this counter-intuitive effect has for the first time been demonstrated experimentally in ...

Recommended for you

Weak hydrogen bonds key to strong, tough infrastructure

January 29, 2018

The right mix of hydrogen bonds in polymer and cement composites is critical to making strong, tough and ductile infrastructure material, according to Rice University scientists who want to mimic the mechanics of mother-of-pearl ...

Diamonds show promise for spintronic devices

January 29, 2018

Conventional electronics rely on controlling electric charge. Recently, researchers have been exploring the potential for a new technology, called spintronics, that relies on detecting and controlling a particle's spin. This ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.