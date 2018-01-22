January 22, 2018

Maine airport moves to 100 percent recycled de-icing fluid

Officials with Maine's largest city say Portland International Jetport is the first airport in the country to use 100 percent recycled de-icing fluid for aircraft.

Airport Director Paul Bradbury says the facility has spent six years capturing aircraft de-icing fluid sprayed at the airport to make sure it doesn't mix with . He says Nova Scotia firm Inland Technologies has worked with the Federal Aviation Administration to be able to process the fluid and turn it into something that can be used again.

The says Inland Technologies' facility in Portland opened six years ago and the firm has collected nearly 6 million gallons of used de-icing fluid since then. The fluid is processed to remove contaminants.

