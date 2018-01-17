Italy probes Apple, Samsung over cuts to product life

January 18, 2018
Italy's antitrust authority is looking into complaints that Apple and Samsung failed to provide information on what consequences
Italy's antitrust authority is looking into complaints that Apple and Samsung failed to provide information on what consequences software updates pushed by the companies would have on products

Italy's antitrust authority said Thursday it had launched a probe into tech giants Apple and Samsung for allegedly shortening the lives of their products so clients would buy newer models.

The watchdog accused the companies of a "commercial policy aimed at exploiting the shortcomings of some (tech) components to reduce the performance of their products over and persuade consumers to purchase new versions".

It said it was also looking into complaints the pair failed to provide information on what consequences software updates pushed by the companies would have on products.

The Italian probe follows an investigation launched this month into Apple in France over suspected "planned obsolescence" in some of its iPhone models.

The US was forced to admit in December that it intentionally slowed down older models of its iPhones over time, sparking concerns it was unfairly nudging consumers to upgrade.

At the time, Apple denied it intentionally shortened the life on any of its products. It said it slowed models to extend the performance of the phone, which uses less power when running at slower speeds, and prevent unexpected shutdowns.

The California-based group also faces a class-action suit in the United States.

It has been a bad start to the year for Samsung too: the electronics giant faces a legal case in France over the alleged use of and other abuses in Chinese manufacturing plants producing its products.

Explore further: Epson, Apple face French legal pressure over planned obsolescence (Update)

Related Stories

Apple facing slew of Russian lawsuits over slow iPhones

January 17, 2018

Seven lawsuits have been launched in Russia and "hundreds" dozens more are in the pipeline against US tech giant Apple which has already admitted to slowing the performance of older iPhone models, a lawyer for some of the ...

Recommended for you

Cryptocurrency rivals snap at Bitcoin's heels

January 14, 2018

Bitcoin may be the most famous cryptocurrency but, despite a dizzying rise, it's not the most lucrative one and far from alone in a universe that counts 1,400 rivals, and counting.

Top takeaways from Consumers Electronics Show

January 13, 2018

The 2018 Consumer Electronics Show, which concluded Friday in Las Vegas, drew some 4,000 exhibitors from dozens of countries and more than 170,000 attendees, showcased some of the latest from the technology world.

Finnish firm detects new Intel security flaw

January 12, 2018

A new security flaw has been found in Intel hardware which could enable hackers to access corporate laptops remotely, Finnish cybersecurity specialist F-Secure said on Friday.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.