Image: Columbus module stripped

January 10, 2018, European Space Agency
Image: Columbus module stripped
Credit: ESA

Inside the cylindrical modules of the International Space Station is the standard stuff of technology. Wires, cables and pumps form the framework of the one-of-a-kind European Columbus laboratory, seen here in its early days of assembly.

The cornerstone of Europe's contribution to the Space Station, Columbus is a pressurised that allows astronauts to work in a comfortable and safe environment.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Columbus in orbit. In celebration of its remarkable decade, we will revisit the technological and scientific milestones of the lab in feature images, beginning with this one taken during its construction in 2001.

Like its sister nodes Tranquility and Harmony, Columbus' assembly began in Turin, Italy. The structure, thermal control and life-support equipment, plumbing and external protection were completed by September 2001.

Columbus then moved to the prime contractor in Bremen, Germany for assembly to be completed before being shipped to the US for testing.

Although Columbus is the Station's smallest laboratory module, it provides the same payload volume, power, data retrieval, vacuum and venting services as the other modules, an achievement made possible thanks to careful planning.

The lab has been supporting sophisticated research in life and physical sciences, science, Earth observation and technology demonstrations in weightlessness for the past decade.

Explore further: Image: ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst in the ISS European Columbus laboratory

Related Stories

ESA says Columbus laboratory is completed

April 24, 2006

The European Space Agency's Columbus laboratory -- called Europe's cornerstone contribution to the International Space Station -- has been completed.

Columbus installed in new home on ISS

February 11, 2008

The European Columbus laboratory has completed its voyage to the International Space Station. Columbus was officially attached to the right side of the Harmony module at 22:44 CET this evening.

Columbus hatch closed for last time

October 19, 2007

Preparations of the European Columbus laboratory took an important step earlier this week with the final closure of the module’s hatch ahead of the December launch to the International Space Station.

Image: Voyage around Earth

May 17, 2016

ESA astronaut Tim Peake took this picture from the International Space Station and commented: "Today the International Space Station completed its 100 000th orbit of our beautiful planet Earth! An amazing feat of science, ...

Recommended for you

Scientists take viewers to the center of the Milky Way

January 10, 2018

A new visualization provides an exceptional virtual trip—complete with a 360-degree view—to the center of our home galaxy, the Milky Way. This project, made using data from NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory and other telescopes, ...

NASA's newly renamed Swift Mission spies a comet slowdown

January 10, 2018

Observations by NASA's Swift spacecraft, now renamed the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory after the mission's late principal investigator, have captured an unprecedented change in the rotation of a comet. Images taken in May ...

Black hole breakthrough: New insight into mysterious jets

January 10, 2018

Through first-of-their-kind supercomputer simulations, researchers, including a Northwestern University professor, have gained new insight into one of the most mysterious phenomena in modern astronomy: the behavior of relativistic ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.