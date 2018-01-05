Finnish firm detects new Intel security flaw

January 12, 2018
A newly-discovered flaw lets assailants take control of a laptop in seconds, an industry firm says
A newly-discovered flaw lets assailants take control of a laptop in seconds, an industry firm says

A new security flaw has been found in Intel hardware which could enable hackers to access corporate laptops remotely, Finnish cybersecurity specialist F-Secure said on Friday.

F-Secure said in a statement that the flaw had nothing to do with the "Spectre" and "Meltdown" vulnerabilities recently found in the micro-chips that are used in almost all computers, tablets and smartphones today.

Rather, it was an issue within Intel Active Management Technology (AMT), "which is commonly found in most corporate laptops, (and) allows an attacker to take complete control over a user's in a matter of seconds," the cybersecurity firm said.

"The issue potentially affects millions of laptops globally."

The flaw was of "an almost shocking simplicity, but its destructive potential is unbelievable," said F-Secure consultant Harry Sintonen, who discovered it.

"In practice, this flaw could give a hacker complete control over the affected , despite the best security measures."

An attacker would initially need physical access to the device in question.

But once they had re-configured AMT, they could effectively "backdoor" the machine and then access the device remotely, by connecting to the same wireless or wired network as the user, F-Secure said.

In certain cases, the assailant could also programme AMT to connect to their own server, which would eliminate the need to be in the same network segment as the victim.

"No other security measures—full disk encryption, local firewall, anti-malware software or VPN—are able to prevent exploitation of this issue."

A successful attack would lead to complete loss of confidentiality, integrity and availability, F-Secure said.

The assailant would be able to read and modify all of the data and applications a user may have to on their computer. And they could also install malware on the device, even at the firmware level.

F-Secure expert Sintonen said that organizations needed set a strong AMT password or perhaps disable AMT completely if possible.

The recent discovery of the "Spectre" and "Meltdown" vulnerabilities in computer chips made by Intel, AMD and ARM, have sent big names in the sector—including Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Mozilla—rushing out updates and patches to eliminate the flaw.

Explore further: Tech firms battle to resolve major security flaw (Update)

Related Stories

Flawed computer chips and how to fix them

January 5, 2018

As tech giants race against the clock to fix major security flaws in microprocessors, many users are wondering what lurks behind unsettling names like "Spectre" or "Meltdown" and what can be done about this latest IT scare.

Recommended for you

Finnish firm detects new Intel security flaw

January 12, 2018

A new security flaw has been found in Intel hardware which could enable hackers to access corporate laptops remotely, Finnish cybersecurity specialist F-Secure said on Friday.

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

LED Guy
not rated yet 4 hours ago
Hmmmmm, a major security flaw that requires physical access to your laptop.

I would hazard a guess that practices that allow a hacker physical access to laptops are a bigger issue and the real threat.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.