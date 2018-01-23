New 'big-armed fly' species named after Arnold Schwarzenegger

January 24, 2018, Pensoft Publishers
New 'big-armed fly' species named after former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger
Arnold 'Arnie' Schwarzenegger pictured next to a drawing of his record-breaking minute namesake -- the newly discovered fly species Megapropodiphora arnoldi. Credit: Wikimedia Commons (photo) and Tyler Hayden (drawing) .

New species can be named for all types of attributes, but Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County entomologist Brian Brown knew exactly what name to give a bizarre new fly species he discovered in the Brazilian Amazon.

"As soon as I saw those bulging legs, I knew I had to name this one after Arnold," says Brown. "Not only is he a major cultural icon and an important person in the political realm, his autobiography gave me some hope that I could improve my body as a skinny teenager." For these reasons, Brown says, the former governor deserves to have the new fly named in his honor.

His research article is published in the open access Biodiversity Data Journal.

The fly is impressive in other ways, Brown explains. "It is known only from one female specimen that we almost overlooked because it is so incredibly small."

In fact, it is the world's smallest known fly, according to Brown, who should know, since he had previously described what was formerly the world's smallest fly, at 0.400 mm in body length. The new fly, named Megapropodiphora arnoldi, is just a fraction smaller, coming in at 0.395 mm.

However, unlike the enlarged forelegs that prompted the naming, the mid- and hind legs appear to be highly reduced, and the wings reduced to tiny stubs.

New 'big-armed fly' species named after former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger
Drawing of the female of the new species Megapropodiphora arnoldi. Credit: I. Strazhnik

Even though the fly has not been observed in the wild, Brown concludes that it is clearly a parasitoid, probably of ants or termites, based on its pointed, sharp ovipositor. He further speculates that these flies probably grab onto the hosts and "hold on for dear life" until they reach a nest or colony where they can parasitize their victims more effectively.

Brown has had considerable success finding of tiny flies, which he says are "the continuing frontier for insect discovery."

Some of the more obvious, larger insects might have already been described, but by looking at smaller specimens, especially from remote, tropical sites, the entomologist finds that almost everything is new.

Even in his home city of Los Angeles, Brown and collaborators found that almost half of the phorid flies were previously unknown.

New 'big-armed fly' species named after former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger
Photomicrograph of the female of the new species Megapropodiphora arnoldi. Credit: Brian Brown

For example, it was last year that they finally figured why a secretive fly had been observed around mushrooms with no clear explanation for nearly 30 years. The revelation occurred when L.A. Bed & Breakfast owners Patsy Carter and Lisa Carter-Davis decided to alert entomologists about a phenomenon happening in their yard.

Back in 2016, Brian and his team described at once a total of twelve scuttle fly species new to science after 'field' trips in the backyards of houses around the city of angels.

Explore further: A bed & breakfast in L.A. reveals the lifestyle of a secretive fly species

More information: Brian Brown, A second contender for "world's smallest fly" (Diptera: Phoridae), Biodiversity Data Journal (2018). DOI: 10.3897/BDJ.6.e22396

Related Stories

Do the world's smallest flies decapitate tiny ants?

July 2, 2012

A new species of phorid fly from Thailand is the smallest fly ever discovered. At just 0.40 millimeters in length, it is 15 times smaller than a house fly and five times smaller than a fruit fly.

Recommended for you

For global invasion, Argentine ants use chemical weapons

January 24, 2018

From their native home on the banks of South America's Paraná River, Argentine ants have conquered six continents and many oceanic islands. Their success is explained by several factors: they have more than one queen per ...

How many toes on a horse? More than you think

January 24, 2018

Seabiscuit, Secretariat and every nag to ever pull a plough had five toes on each foot, says a study released Wednesday that stomps on the notion modern horses only have one toe.

New type of virus found in the ocean

January 24, 2018

A type of virus that dominates water samples taken from the world's oceans has long escaped analysis because it has characteristics that standard tests can't detect. However, researchers at MIT and the Albert Einstein College ...

Big cats in evolutionary arms race with prey: study

January 24, 2018

Lions and cheetah are faster, stronger and no less agile than their prey, but zebras and impalas compensate with a surprising tactic, researchers said Wednesday: slow down, and keep the big cats guessing.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.