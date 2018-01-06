Got batteries? Outage stalls giant tech show in Las Vegas

January 10, 2018
Got batteries? Outage stalls giant tech show in Las Vegas
Mariana Marcaletti laughs as she tries on a Spartan boxer, an underwear that blocks radiation from wireless devices, during CES Unveiled at CES International Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

What happens to all those internet-connected refrigerators, robots and other devices when the power goes out?

Thousands of people attending the world's biggest consumer technology show got a chance to test the of the Wednesday when some showrooms and hallways went dark inside the vast Las Vegas Convention Center.

The has been out for at least an hour in some areas of the annual CES event. Conference organizers said on Twitter that it was an "isolated power outage" they were working to resolve.

Dozens of reporters queued quietly for lunch boxes in a darkened press room. The room was dimly lit thanks to emergency overhead lights and the glow of laptops running on .

Rick Rohmer, a product engineer with electrical-systems specialist Legrand, said the power outage affected only part of a booth for Qi, a consortium of companies that make wireless chargers. Most of its display was lit as hundreds of attendees passed by in the dark on their way to a brightly lit giant screen TV over the convention center's fully functioning South Hall.

"We lucked out," he said. "If our extension cord went over there we'd be out of power."

NV Energy, the region's power supplier, hasn't responded to requests for comments.

Moodo's smart fragrance box is displayed during CES Unveiled at CES International Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

LG's David Vander Waal introduces the InstaView ThinQ smart refrigerator during a news conference at CES International, Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
An attendee takes pictures of the new Samsung Family Hub smart refrigerator during a news conference at CES International, Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
People look through Samsung Gear VR virtual reality goggles at the Samsung booth during CES International, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
People watch a demonstration of Intel Mobileye sensor technology at the Intel booth during CES International, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
The Huawei Mate10 Pro phone is on display at the Huawei booth during CES International, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
A sign advertises 5G devices at the Intel booth during CES International, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Human sleeves are on display to promote Netflix's sci-fi series "Altered Carbon" at CES International Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

