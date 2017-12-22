Video: How to spot fake metals with acids

December 21, 2017, American Chemical Society
How to spot fake metals with acids (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

Acids are reactive, with even weak acids like vinegar interacting with other materials to wow students.

But strong acids can really put on a show. For example, aqua regia, or royal water, is a mixture of two strong acids—hydrochloric and nitric acids - that can dissolve gold, a .

This reaction can be put to use. Watch as Reactions employs some acid know-how to explain a chemistry detective story to sort real gold from its imposters:

