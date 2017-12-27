Video: The diet that helps fight climate change

December 29, 2017 by Kat Kerlin, UC Davis

You don't have to go vegan to fight climate change. Research shows that small changes to our diets can make big differences.

A new video in the Climate Lab series, a collaboration between Vox and the University of California, showcases the work of Ben Houlton, director of the John Muir Institute of the Environment at UC Davis, and postdoctoral student Maya Almaraz.

Their research suggests that a  recommended for good health—one low in meats and high in fruits, vegetables and whole grains—also happens to be good for the planet.

