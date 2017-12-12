Uber: No evidence hackers took rider credit card numbers

December 13, 2017

Uber says an outside cyber security firm hired after a massive data breach has found no evidence that rider credit card, bank account or Social Security numbers were downloaded by hackers.

The company also says in a response to demands for information from U.S. senators that it has not seen evidence of fraud or misuse due to the breach.

Uber found the theft Nov. 14 and revealed it a week later. Hackers took names, email addresses and mobile-phone numbers of 57 million drivers and riders. The company says 32 million of those are outside the U.S. and 25 million are inside.

Uber says it tracked down two people who were responsible and paid them $100,000 to delete the data. Uber also says it has added security since the theft.

Explore further: Uber in legal crosshairs over hack cover-up

Related Stories

Uber in legal crosshairs over hack cover-up

November 22, 2017

Two US states on Wednesday confirmed they are investigating Uber's cover-up of a hack at the ride-sharing giant that compromised the personal information of 57 million users and drivers.

Should Uber users be worried about data hack?

November 22, 2017

The theft of the personal data of 57 million Uber riders and drivers highlights how vulnerable we make ourselves when we install apps on our mobile phones and tablet computers.

Washington state sues Uber over data breach cover-up

November 28, 2017

Washington state is suing the ride-hailing company Uber, saying it broke state law when it failed to notify more than 10,000 drivers in the state that their personal information was accessed as part of a major data breach.

Explainer: What the Uber data breach is all about

November 23, 2017

When Uber paid a $100,000 ransom so that hackers who broke into its data warehouse would destroy the personal information they stole, it allowed the ride-sharing company to keep a massive breach of 57 million user and driver ...

Recommended for you

Microbes help turn Greek yogurt waste into fuel

December 13, 2017

Consumers across the world enjoy Greek yogurt for its taste, texture, and protein-packed punch. Reaching that perfect formula, however, generates large volumes of food waste in the form of liquid whey. Now researchers in ...

Volumetric 3-D printing builds on need for speed

December 11, 2017

While additive manufacturing (AM), commonly known as 3-D printing, is enabling engineers and scientists to build parts in configurations and designs never before possible, the impact of the technology has been limited by ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.