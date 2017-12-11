SpaceX delivery delayed a day; First reused rocket for NASA

December 12, 2017 by Marcia Dunn
SpaceX delivery delayed a day; First reused rocket for NASA
In this April 17, 2015, file image from NASA-TV, the SpaceX Dragon 6 resupply capsule nears the International Space Station. The capsule will be making a return trip to the space station when it is launched on a recycled rocket for NASA on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017. (NASA-TV via AP, File)

SpaceX has delayed its latest grocery run for the International Space Station for at least a day.

The company now aims to launch its first recycled rocket for NASA on Wednesday.

The unmanned Falcon originally flew in June. The Dragon capsule, meanwhile, made a space station shipment in 2015.

This will be the first launch in more than a year from this Florida pad, the scene of a rocket explosion in 2016. SpaceX says it needs more time for checks. Liftoff time is 11:24 a.m.

As before, SpaceX will attempt to land the first-stage booster back at Cape Canaveral. SpaceX chief Elon Musk is pushing to lower launch costs by reusing the most expensive rocket parts.

The Dragon holds nearly 5,000 pounds of supplies, including a barley experiment for Budweiser.

