SoftBank group acquires major stake in Uber

December 29, 2017 by Alexandra Olson
SoftBank group acquires major stake in Uber
This March 1, 2017, file photo shows an exterior view of the headquarters of Uber in San Francisco. A group led by Japanese technology conglomerate Softbank has acquired a major stake in Uber. In a tender offer that expired Thursday, Dec. 28, SoftBank acquired a 15 percent stake in Uber while the remaining members got about 3 percent, according to a person familiar with the situation who was not authorized to publicly discuss details. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

A group led by Japanese technology conglomerate Softbank has acquired a major stake in Uber, potentially tamping down internal warfare at the troubled ride-hailing company and strengthening the hand of CEO Dara Khosrowshahi as he seeks to move it past the firestorm that has consumed it for the past year.

In a tender offer that expired Thursday afternoon, SoftBank acquired a 15 percent stake in Uber while the remaining members got about 3 percent, according to a person familiar with the situation who was not authorized to publicly discuss details. Under the deal, the SoftBank group will also buy about $1 billion worth of new Uber stock. SoftBank said it expects to close the overall investment in January.

Uber has been plagued by a growing string of scandals over the past year, including allegations of sexual misconduct and charges that it deployed an espionage team to plunder trade secrets from its rivals. It's also facing off with regulators in London over its right to operate there, dealing with the fallout from a major hack of driver and passenger information that it paid a hefty ransom to conceal, and is battling Google spinoff Waymo in a lawsuit accusing it of trade-secret theft. Uber denies engaging in trade-secret theft.

The SoftBank deal clears the way for Uber, among the most valuable tech firms in the world, to sell stock to the public. Under the deal, a possible initial public offering could take place before the end of 2019. Last month, Benchmark Capital, Menlo Ventures and other early Uber investors had confirmed their intent to sell shares in the company.

It also curtails the influence of former CEO Travis Kalanick, an Uber co-founder, who was pushed out in June but retained control of 3 of Uber's 11 board seats. Benchmark, in fact, sued the former CEO in August, accusing him of trying to pack the board with his allies and plotting to return as CEO.

SoftBank group acquires major stake in Uber
In this July 20, 2017, file photo, SoftBank Group Corp. Chief Executive Officer Masayoshi Son speaks during a SoftBank World presentation at a hotel in Tokyo. A group led by Japanese technology conglomerate Softbank has acquired a major stake in Uber. In a tender offer that expired Thursday, Dec. 28, SoftBank acquired a 15 percent stake in Uber while the remaining members got about 3 percent, according to a person familiar with the situation who was not authorized to publicly discuss details. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File)

As part of the SoftBank deal, Kalanick agreed to allow a majority of board members to vote on any future appointments he makes. Benchmark agreed to suspend its lawsuit against Kalanick and to drop it after the end of the tender offer period.

"We have tremendous confidence in Uber's leadership and employees and are excited to support Uber as it continues to reinvent how people and goods are transported around the world," SoftBank CEO Rajeev Misra said in a statement.

Uber said in a statement that the overall transaction would "support our technology investments, fuel our growth, and strengthen our corporate governance."

Uber had been valued at $68.5 billion in a previous stock sale. The Wall Street Journal said the tender offer valued Uber at $48 billion, a 30 percent discount.

Explore further: Uber seals multibillion-dollar investment from Softbank

Related Stories

Two big Uber investors agree to sell shares in SoftBank deal

November 29, 2017

At least two big Uber stakeholders have agreed to sell part of their private shares to a group led by Japanese technology conglomerate SoftBank in a deal that lets investors cash out at a discount and could bring management ...

Uber comes of age with SoftBank tieup

November 14, 2017

Uber's tieup with Japanese tech giant SoftBank suggests the ridesharing giant is set to come of age in the business world, but it still faces a long road ahead.

Uber IPO 'target' is 2019: CEO

November 9, 2017

Uber is on track for a 2019 public stock offering and the plan is not dependent on new funding from Japan's SoftBank, the global ride-sharing giant's CEO said Thursday.

Uber taps Barney Harford as COO

December 20, 2017

Uber has named Barney Harford its new COO, the same day the European Union's top court dealt it a blow, ruling that the ride-hailing company should be regulated like a transportation company and not a technology service.

Recommended for you

SoftBank group acquires major stake in Uber

December 29, 2017

A group led by Japanese technology conglomerate Softbank has acquired a major stake in Uber, potentially tamping down internal warfare at the troubled ride-hailing company and strengthening the hand of CEO Dara Khosrowshahi ...

Proof of randomness builds future of digital security

December 22, 2017

In an effort to block emerging threats to online security, researchers at Princeton University have developed a method to verify the strength of random number generators that form the basis of most encryption systems.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.