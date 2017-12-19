UN rights expert 'very concerned' about US rollback of 'net neutrality'

December 20, 2017

The UN's top expert on freedom of expression voiced alarm Wednesday at the decision by US regulators to roll back "net neutrality" rules, which require internet providers to treat all traffic equally.

"Net neutrality is a really, really important principle from the perspective of ensuring broad access to information by all individuals," David Kaye told reporters in Geneva.

While access to information in the United States will probably not shift overnight, Kaye said that in the long term "I am very, very concerned about the rollback of there."

His comments came after the US Federal Communications Commission adopted a proposal by Republican-appointed chairman Ajit Pai to scrap what he called "heavy handed" rules adopted in 2015, which he said discouraged investment and innovation.

Net neutrality activists have staged a series of protests in cities around the US and online, amid fears that dominant broadband providers could change how the internet works.

They say clear rules are needed to prevent internet service providers (ISPs)from blocking or throttling services or websites for competitive reasons.

Some activists says ISPs will extract higher fees from services that require heavy amounts of data, like Netflix and other streaming services, with these costs passed on to consumers, but start-ups without the resources of major companies would be more likely to feel the pain.

Impact beyond the US

Kaye, who serves as an independent expert on freedom of opinion and expression to the UN, said that the specific outcome of the decision remained unclear and that it could take years before any noticeable differences emerge.

Speaking on the sidelines of an annual conference on internet governance, Kaye said his concern was that over time, US "companies will make decisions based more on their business model than on the content of information."

This, he warned, could be detrimental to the availability and "breadth of information that people should have access to in order to participate in public life and develop opinions about public issues."

He also said he was worried about the impact the change could have beyond the United States.

"The problem over the long term is that information is global," Kaye said.

"If the American system somehow restricts the ability of information to get out in the US, that will obviously also have an impact on the availability of information to the rest of the world about information in the US."

He emphasised that he did not mean to say "that tomorrow there will be this huge amount of censorship."

But he warned about the impacts the new rules could have, especially in combination with the growing consolidation of media in the United States and elsewhere.

"I think we should be very worried about the ability of smaller voices that often have a harder time getting traction in the market, we should be concerned about their ability to do that," he said.

Explore further: FCC chairman sets out to repeal 'net neutrality' rules

Related Stories

FCC chairman sets out to repeal 'net neutrality' rules

November 21, 2017

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai is following through on his pledge to repeal 2015 regulations designed to ensure that internet service providers treat all online content and apps equally.

US faces moment of truth on 'net neutrality'

December 14, 2017

The acrimonious battle over "net neutrality" in America comes to a head Thursday with a US agency set to vote to roll back rules enacted two years earlier aimed at preventing a "two-speed" internet.

Questions and answers on 'net neutrality'

December 13, 2017

US regulators are set to vote Thursday on a plan overhauling rules for internet services providers. The action by the Federal Communications Commission is likely to end so-called "net neutrality." Here are some questions ...

What is net neutrality and why does it matter?

December 14, 2017

"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block. On Thursday, the Federal Communications ...

FCC chairman sets out to scrap open internet access rules

November 22, 2017

The chairman of the Federal Communications Commission set out Tuesday to scrap rules around open internet access, a move that would allow giant cable and telecom companies to throttle broadband speeds and favor their own ...

FCC votes along party lines to end 'net neutrality' (Update)

December 14, 2017

The Federal Communications Commission repealed the Obama-era "net neutrality" rules Thursday, giving internet service providers like Verizon, Comcast and AT&T a free hand to slow or block websites and apps as they see fit ...

Recommended for you

Inventing the 'Google' for predictive analytics

December 20, 2017

Companies often employ number-crunching data scientists to gather insights such as which customers want certain services or where to open new stores and stock products. Analyzing the data to answer one or two of those queries, ...

A not-quite-random walk demystifies the algorithm

December 15, 2017

The algorithm is having a cultural moment. Originally a math and computer science term, algorithms are now used to account for everything from military drone strikes and financial market forecasts to Google search results.

The wet road to fast and stable batteries

December 14, 2017

An international team of scientists—including several researchers from the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory—has discovered an anode battery material with superfast charging and stable operation ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.