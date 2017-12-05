NASA sees sees Ockhi's Rain reach India's Western coast

December 6, 2017
The GPM Core Observatory satellite passed over western India on Dec. 5, 2017 at (12:21 a.m. EST) 0521 UTC and showed storm top heights in the most powerful storms well to the southwest of the center reached altitudes of about 10 km (6.2 miles) where rainfall was occurring at over 101.6 mm (4 inches) per hour. Credit: NASA/JAXA, Hal Pierce

NASA's Global Precipitation Measurement mission or GPM Core Observatory satellite passed over western India on December 5, 2017 at (12:21 a.m. EST) 0521 UTC and found that the remnants of former Tropical Cyclone Ockhi has reached the coast.

GPM's Microwave Imager (GMI) and Dual-Frequency Precipitation Radar (DPR) instruments showed precipitation from dissipating tropical cyclone. GPM's radar (DPR Ku band) indicated that rain was falling at a rate of over 101.6 mm (4 inches) per hour in a few storms near India's coast. Ockhi's low level center of circulation was located well to the southwest of the storms that were moving onto India's western coast. The displacement of the center from the precipitation indicates that strong had pushed the storms away.

At NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. a 3-D view of Ockhi was constructed using GPM's radar (DPR Ku Band) data. The 3-D radar slice through a few heavy storms near India's western coast showed that intense showers in that area were returning strong radar reflectivity values. Storm top heights in the most powerful of these storms were found by DPR to reach altitudes of about 10 km (6.2 miles). GPM is a joint mission between NASA and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, JAXA.

A few hours after this GPM pass the Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) issued it's final warning on the dissipating tropical cyclone.

