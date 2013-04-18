Maine robotics company competing for major Army contract

December 24, 2017

A Maine robotics company is one of four companies competing to build the Army's next generation of battlefield support vehicles.

The Army wants to reduce the burden on soldiers by carrying heavy ammunition and supplies into combat. The Portland Press Herald reports that the Army is expected to order thousands of the units by 2020.

Waterboro-based Howe and Howe Technologies said its unmanned, tracked vehicle completed a 60-mile field test in 29 hours in September and October. That's less than half the allotted time.

Howe and Howe passed the trials, beating major defense companies like Lockheed Martin and AM General, which builds the Humvee, and moving onto the next phase of .

Explore further: Maine company unveils high-tech SWAT team robot

Related Stories

Maine company unveils high-tech SWAT team robot

April 18, 2013

A Maine company that's developed manned and unmanned tanks with names like "Ripsaw" and "Riptide" for the military and Hollywood filmmakers has unveiled a new contraption—a high-tech police shield that sits atop a miniature, ...

Army tests both women, men in combat fitness study

March 13, 2014

Army researchers are studying how hard soldiers—both women and men—have to work at battlefield tasks as the scientists strive to define gender-neutral fitness standards for troops in combat units.

Robot firefighters help mitigate hazardous conditions

October 7, 2012

(Phys.org)—Events worldwide remind us of the fact that modern-day fire-fighting has taken on added complexities such as explosions, chemical leaks, and nuclear accidents. In fact it was after Fukushima that two brothers ...

Recommended for you

Proof of randomness builds future of digital security

December 22, 2017

In an effort to block emerging threats to online security, researchers at Princeton University have developed a method to verify the strength of random number generators that form the basis of most encryption systems.

Inventing the 'Google' for predictive analytics

December 20, 2017

Companies often employ number-crunching data scientists to gather insights such as which customers want certain services or where to open new stores and stock products. Analyzing the data to answer one or two of those queries, ...

A not-quite-random walk demystifies the algorithm

December 15, 2017

The algorithm is having a cultural moment. Originally a math and computer science term, algorithms are now used to account for everything from military drone strikes and financial market forecasts to Google search results.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.