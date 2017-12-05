Internet betting firms settle suits over NYX acquisition

December 7, 2017 by Wayne Parry

Three gambling companies have agreed to end their legal battle over the proposed acquisition of NYX Gaming by Scientific Games.

The Las Vegas-based firms hope to join forces and become a leader in the as-yet unapproved U.S. sports betting market.

But William Hill, a rival based in London, had threatened to derail the deal by using stock it owns in NYX.

On Thursday, the companies said they will end their complicated international litigation, adding that William Hill will now support the deal.

The companies anticipate the Supreme Court will legalize sports betting, creating a huge new market in the U.S. The case was heard on Monday, but a decision may take until June.

"We are pleased to expand our commercial relationship with Scientific Games in the U.S. market, which offers considerable potential should the Supreme Court ruling ... which is expected next year, provide states with the power to regulate sports betting," said William Hill CEO Philip Bowcock.

William Hill had threatened to use the stock it owns in NYX to vote against the acquisition unless it received assurances about what the newly combined could and could not do.

But the deal calls for Scientific Games to buy William Hill's stock. The two firms also announced they have entered "a new commercial arrangement" but did not spell out details of it.

New Jersey is taking aim at a 1992 law that forbids state-authorized sports gambling in all but four states that met a 1991 deadline to legalize it: Delaware, Montana, Nevada and Oregon. Nevada is the only state to allow single-game wagering.

In an October report, Eilers & Krejcik Gaming LLC, which tracks state-by-state gambling legislation, predicted legal sports betting could be offered in 32 within five years if the Supreme Court rules in favor of New Jersey.

Explore further: Sports betting case could pay off for internet gambling

Related Stories

Fantasy sports sites can operate in New York for now

January 12, 2016

New York state's Supreme Court on Monday allowed two fantasy sports websites to remain in operation while a legal battle plays out over whether they are illegal gambling enterprises or games of skill.

Slow start, gradual improvement for US Internet gambling

May 28, 2015

Internet gambling is off to a slow start in the United States, with banks hesitant to handle credit card payments for online bets and some politicians and casino moguls pushing to ban it, but there remains potential for great ...

Recommended for you

Lyft puts driverless cars to work in Boston

December 6, 2017

Lyft on Wednesday began rolling out self-driving cars with users of the smartphone-summoned ride service in Boston in a project with technology partner nuTonomy.

Researchers 3-D print lifelike artificial organ models

December 6, 2017

A team of researchers led by the University of Minnesota has 3D printed lifelike artificial organ models that mimic the exact anatomical structure, mechanical properties, and look and feel of real organs. These patient-specific ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.