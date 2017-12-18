Image: Seeing an X-plane's sonic boom

December 19, 2017, NASA
Image: Seeing an X-plane's sonic boom
Credit: NASA

When NASA's next X-plane takes to the skies, it will produce some pretty cool images.

Thanks to the completion of a recent flight test series at NASA's Armstrong Flight Research Center in California, the agency is a step closer to being able to visually capture the shockwaves of NASA's future Low Boom Flight Demonstration aircraft, or LBFD.

In this schlieren image, an Air Force Test Pilot School T-38 is shown in a transonic state, meaning the aircraft is transitioning from a subsonic speed to supersonic. Above and beneath the aircraft, shockwaves are seen starting to form. These shockwaves propagate away from the and are heard on the ground as a sonic boom. NASA researchers use this imagery to study these shockwaves as part of the effort to make sonic booms quieter, which may open the future to possible over land.

