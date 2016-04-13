April 13, 2016

NASA image: T-38C passes in front of the sun at supersonic speed

Credit: NASA/Ken Ulbrich

An Air Force Test Pilot School T-38C passes in front of the sun at a supersonic speed, creating shockwaves that are caught photographically for research.

NASA is using a modern version of a 150-year-old German photography technique — schlieren imagery  — to visualize supersonic flow phenomena with full-scale aircraft in flight. The results will help engineers to design a quiet supersonic transport.

Although current regulations prohibit unrestricted overland supersonic flight in the United States, a clear understanding of the location and relative strength of is essential for designing future high-speed commercial aircraft.

Schlieren images reveal supersonic shock waves
