Zero gravity plant growth experiments delivered to space station

December 18, 2017 by Eric Hamilton, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Zero gravity plant growth experiments delivered to space station
The Dragon resupply ship is pictured just 10 meters away from the space station’s Canadarm2 as it delivers supplies and research experiments on Dec. 17. Credit: NASA

The latest resupply mission to the International Space Station delivered hundreds of seeds to the spacefaring research lab Sunday, Dec. 17, to test how plants grow in the stressful environment of zero gravity.

This is the fourth -in-space experiment for University of Wisconsin-Madison Professor of Botany Simon Gilroy. His lab will grow identical seedlings on Earth during the month-long experiment to compare their growth with and without gravity. The researchers are studying how plants respond to low-oxygen environments created by changes in how water and air behave in zero gravity.

New equipment will allow Gilroy to grow his plants under lights on the for the first time, providing more realistic conditions compared to previous experiments in the dark. In another first for Gilroy's team, astronauts will take images of living plants as they grow using microscopes on the space station.

The seeds were delivered to the space station by a SpaceX Dragon capsule launched by a reused Falcon rocket. After the NASA-funded experiment ends, astronauts will apply a fixative mixture to stop growth before freezing the plants for transfer back to Earth.

Gilroy says the loss of gravity has surprising effects on normally mundane things, like how water flows—or doesn't.

"Water becomes really sticky on the space station. So if you went swimming, it would just stick to the surface of you, it would stick to your mouth and you would drown," says Gilroy. "And if you water your plants, the water wants to stick to the surface of the plants and to the roots, creating a low-oxygen environment."

Gilroy's team turns to Arabidopsis—a small mustard plant common in plant research—to answer their questions about zero-gravity plant growth. In their current experiment, the researchers are growing mutant Arabidopsis that responds strongly to low-oxygen stress, at least on Earth. They are also growing Arabidopsis plants that they engineered to produce fluorescent proteins in response to . The fluorescent plants will be imaged in orbit by astronauts in the middle of the experiment.

Zero gravity plant growth experiments delivered to space station
Plates hold seeds of the mustard plant Arabidopsis, which will be grown on the International Space Station to test their response to zero gravity. Credit: NASA

"That will give us a map of where within the plant there is local low-oxygen stress," says Gilroy.

In a departure from previous experiments, the Arabidopsis seedlings will be grown in the light. The upgrade comes as Gilroy's team gains access to the "veggie" system, which was used in 2015 to grow lettuce for astronauts to eat. Veggie was developed by Madison-based ORBITEC.

Once the samples are safely back on Earth, Gilroy's lab will compare the pattern of gene expression of space-grown plants to their counterparts grown on Earth. They will also do their own imaging of another fluorescent marker for stress. In all, the data will allow the researchers to ask if the plants are experiencing something akin to terrestrial oxygen deprivation, or stresses unique to growing in space.

The experiment and crew supplies launched on Dec. 15 after several delays, with a launch window of a single second. To prepare for the launch, Gilroy and his team traveled to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida to perform several dry runs setting up seeds in special chambers. Then, several days before the scheduled launch date, the researchers flew down with enough seed to handle six delayed launches. Each delay that lasts more than two days requires the experiment to be completely reset, otherwise the seeds may germinate before they arrive in space, spoiling the experiment.

As spacefaring plant growth experiments like Gilroy's continue to pile up, what have biologists learned?

"I think the biggest thing that we've got is that plants grow okay in space," says Gilroy, noting that at the beginning of the space age, even that wasn't guaranteed. UW-Madison has a long history of such experiments, dating back to 1967. "Plants grow well enough to, for instance, go through an entire life cycle. The issue is how well the plants grow. We are still at the level of working out whether the issues in space are intrinsic to the biology, or whether we're just not really good space gardeners yet."

"Human agriculture has been going for tens of thousands of years on land," says Gilroy. "And we are right at the dawn of agriculture. We just haven't done enough of it to know which are the correct ways to do things."

Explore further: Botany experiment will try out zero gravity aboard space station

Related Stories

Stressed seedlings in space

November 8, 2017

Life on Earth has a myriad of problems, but gravity isn't one of them – staying grounded means organisms can soak up the light and heat that enables growth. 

Research plants return to Earth after growing in space

November 11, 2014

Researchers at Simon Gilroy's lab in the Department of Botany at the University of Wisconsin-Madison this afternoon greeted a truck carrying small containers holding more than 1,000 frozen plants that germinated and grew ...

A decade of plant biology in space

July 5, 2016

On this day 10 years ago, Space Shuttle Discovery was launched to the International Space Station carrying ESA's European Modular Cultivation System – a miniature greenhouse to probe how plants grow in weightlessness.

Space gardening

June 20, 2017

Roman Statesman Marcus Tullius Cicero said, "If you have a garden and a library, you have everything you need."

Recommended for you

Crew of three docks at International Space Station

December 19, 2017

A three-man space crew made up of American and Japanese rookie astronauts and an experienced Russian cosmonaut successfully docked at the International Space Station to begin a six-month mission Tuesday.

NASA solves how a Jupiter jet stream shifts into reverse

December 19, 2017

Speeding through the atmosphere high above Jupiter's equator is an east-west jet stream that reverses course on a schedule almost as predictable as a Tokyo train's. Now, a NASA-led team has identified which type of wave forces ...

Orbital mayhem around a red dwarf

December 18, 2017

In the collective imagination, planets of a solar system all circle in the equatorial plane of their star. The star also spins, and its spin axis is aligned with the spin axes of the planetary orbits, giving the impression ...

Mars and Earth may not have been early neighbors

December 18, 2017

A study published in the journal Earth and Planetary Science Letters posits that Mars formed in what today is the Asteroid Belt, roughly one and a half times as far from the sun as its current position, before migrating to ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.