Apple to buy song recognition app Shazam

Apple will buy leading song recognition app Shazam, the companies said Monday, in a fresh bid by the tech giant to gain an edge in online music.
"Apple Music and Shazam are a natural fit, sharing a passion for music discovery and delivering great music experiences to our users," Apple said in a statement without disclosing financial terms.
Explore further: Apple to buy music recognizing app Shazam: report
Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read moreClick here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.