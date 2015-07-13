Apple to buy song recognition app Shazam

December 11, 2017
music
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Apple will buy leading song recognition app Shazam, the companies said Monday, in a fresh bid by the tech giant to gain an edge in online music.

"Apple Music and Shazam are a natural fit, sharing a for music discovery and delivering great music experiences to our users," Apple said in a statement without disclosing financial terms.

Explore further: Apple to buy music recognizing app Shazam: report

Related Stories

Carlos Slim invests $40 mn in Shazam music app

July 8, 2013

Mexican telecoms tycoon Carlos Slim has acquired a 10.8 percent stake in Shazam, the British company behind a music recognition smartphone application that instantly identifies songs and artists.

Recommended for you

Volumetric 3-D printing builds on need for speed

December 11, 2017

While additive manufacturing (AM), commonly known as 3-D printing, is enabling engineers and scientists to build parts in configurations and designs never before possible, the impact of the technology has been limited by ...

Tech titans ramp up tools to win over children

December 10, 2017

From smartphone messaging tailored for tikes to computers for classrooms, technology titans are weaving their way into childhoods to form lifelong bonds, raising hackles of advocacy groups.

Mapping out a biorobotic future  

December 8, 2017

You might not think a research area as detailed, technically advanced and futuristic as building robots with living materials would need help getting organized, but that's precisely what Vickie Webster-Wood and a team from ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.