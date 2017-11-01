White House OKs report warning climate change caused by humans

November 3, 2017 by Jean-Louis Santini, With Kerry Sheridan In Miami
The smog-shrouded Los Angeles skyline is seen in this file photo from May 31, 2015. The latest US report says this current perio
The smog-shrouded Los Angeles skyline is seen in this file photo from May 31, 2015. The latest US report says this current period in time is "the warmest in the history of modern civilization"

The US government released Friday a major scientific report that says climate change is "extremely likely" to be caused by human activity and will get worse without major cuts to carbon emissions.

The findings of the federally mandated report were approved by the White House, even though they are starkly at odds with the position of President Donald Trump, who has labeled a Chinese hoax and named fossil fuel ally Scott Pruitt to head the Environmental Protection Agency.

The Climate Science Special Report spans more than 600 pages and is part of a larger report known as the Fourth National Climate Assessment, which is being issued in draft form for public comment.

Based on "a large body of scientific, peer-reviewed research," global annually averaged surface air temperature has increased by about 1.8 Fahrenheit (1.0 Celsius) over the last 115 years (1901–2016), it says.

"This period is now the warmest in the history of modern civilization," said the report, available at science2017.globalchange.gov.

Since the last report of its kind was issued in 2014, "stronger evidence has emerged for continuing, rapid, human-caused warming of the global atmosphere and ocean," the text said.

"It is extremely likely that human activities, especially emissions of greenhouse gases, are the dominant cause of the observed warming since the mid-20th century has been the dominant cause of the observed warming since the mid-20th century," the report added, noting there "is no convincing alternative explanation."

It was compiled by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration, with contributions from NASA, the Department of Energy and other federal agencies. Co-authors included more than 50 scientists from government agencies, universities and the private sector.

"I am quite confident to say that there has been no political interference in the scientific messages from this report," co-lead author David Fahey, director of the chemical sciences division at NOAA, told reporters on a conference call.

"I think whatever fears we had were not realized," he added.

"The word interference might have been a threat, but it never materialized. This report says what the scientists wanted to say."

Worse effects ahead

After examining long-term records and data going back thousands of years, the report said that in the modern era, "average temperatures in recent decades over much of the world have been much higher, and have risen faster during this time period than at any time in the past 1,700 years or more."

By the end of the century, "without major reductions in emissions, the increase in annual average global temperature relative to preindustrial times could reach 9 Fahrenheit (5 Celsius) or more," it said.

Sea level can be expected to rise "several inches in the next 15 years," and one to four feet (30 to 120 centimeters) by century's end, it said.

A global "rise of as much as eight feet by 2100 cannot be ruled out."

And Americans are already experiencing the effects of through heavier rainfall, coastal flooding, drought, more frequent heatwaves and wildfires, and earlier snow melt.

'Not new'

The findings came as no surprise to climate scientists.

"This isn't new," said Peter Gleick, president-emeritus of the Pacific Institute and a member of the US National Academies of Science.

"This is news only because Trump couldn't censor it," he said on Twitter.

The Trump administration has repeatedly denied or downplayed the role of fossil fuels in global warming.

EPA chief Pruitt shocked scientists earlier this year when he argued in a media interview that carbon dioxide was not a primary contributor to global warming.

However, the White House cleared the report for release, NOAA said.

NOAA said the report "serves as the foundation for efforts to assess climate-related risks and inform decision-making about responses."

The findings do not contain policy recommendations, but serve to inform future strategies.

The Union of Concerned Scientists senior climate scientist, Rachel Licker, said "the American public must hold legislators and policy-makers accountable for taking action commensurate with the problem."

Democratic Senator Al Franken of Minnesota and eight of his colleagues this week sent a letter to Trump asking "what safeguards are in place to ensure that the National Climate Assessment and the Climate Science Special Report give fair and accurate summations of the latest climate science without political interference."

The senators also asked how the Trump Administration plans to address the 's findings.

Explore further: US government report to warn climate change is real

Related Stories

New climate change report likely to be ignored to death

August 21, 2017

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration officially confirmed last week that 2016 was the Earth's hottest year on record, surpassing 2015, which surpassed 2014. The NOAA had reported this unofficially back in January. ...

US scientists contradict Trump's climate claims

August 9, 2017

As President Donald Trump touts new oil pipelines and pledges to revive the nation's struggling coal mines, federal scientists are warning that burning fossil fuels is already driving a steep increase in the United States ...

Draft US report says extreme storms driven by climate change

August 8, 2017

Directly contradicting President Donald Trump, a draft report produced by 13 federal agencies concludes that the United States is already feeling the negative impacts of climate change, with a stark increase in the frequency ...

Recommended for you

Can corals adapt to climate change?

November 1, 2017

Cool-water corals can adapt to a slightly warmer ocean, but only if global greenhouse gas emissions are reduced. That's according to a study published November 1 in the journal Science Advances of genetic adaptation and the ...

2 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

Osiris1
not rated yet 1 hour ago
Amazing, the man who hires a mouthpiece simply because she is the daughter of one of his patrones, former Gov Huckabee of AR, now approves global warming is fact simply because he did not censor the report. It should be noted that Sarah Huckabee Sanders refused to condemn slavery when asked at a news conference. Heckufalotof Cornfedderate statues in the old Confederacy state of Arkansas. Should also be noted that it took 5000 army troops in to put down a rebellion in that state by the Ku Klux Klan after the War Between the States, as reported by the 7 volume Congressional Investigation of the Ku Klux Klan Report published in 1867. Evidently that state is full of those who would like to go back to the 'Jim Crow' era of slavery of man by man.... based on the color that WE ALL were 10,000 years ago. We all left Africa, the ancient origin or all our species, as people of color, for dark brown conferred resistance to sun damage to our skin.
TrollBane
not rated yet 1 hour ago
Osiris1, modern humans left Africa more than 10000 years ago, and there were changes well before that. I'm not saying your general point is wrong, but we weren't all dark Africans at that time, otherwise you wouldn't have the indigenous people of the western hemisphere looking like they do, or the Chinese, for that matter.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.