US government report to warn climate change is real

November 3, 2017
The US government's Fourth National Climate Assessment says that that human activities, &quot;especially emissions of greenhouse
The US government's Fourth National Climate Assessment says that that human activities, "especially emissions of greenhouse gases" like carbon dioxide fumes from vehicles, are primarily responsible for climate change

The US government is expected to release Friday a major scientific report that says climate change is real, caused by human activity, and is affecting the daily lives of Americans.

The federally mandated , known as the Fourth National Climate Assessment, is issued every four years.

It is the first to come under the administration of President Donald Trump who has labeled global warming a Chinese hoax and named fossil fuel ally Scott Pruitt to head the Environmental Protection Agency.

"Average temperatures in recent decades over much of the world have been much higher, and have risen much faster during this time period, than at anytime in the past 1,700 years or more," said a draft of the report, made public in August by the New York Times.

"It is extremely likely that human influence has been the dominant cause of the observed warming since the mid-20th century," it added.

"Many lines of evidence demonstrate that human activities, especially emissions of greenhouse gases, are primarily responsible for recent observed change."

The updated, full report will be released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration at 2 pm (1800 GMT).

The Climate Science Special Report (CSSR), which is part of the National Climate Assessment, "is an authoritative assessment of the of climate change with a focus on the US," said NOAA in a statement.

It "serves as the foundation for efforts to assess climate-related risks and inform decision-making about responses," NOAA said.

"New observations and research have increased our scientific understanding of past, current and future since the Third US National Climate Assessment (NCA3) was published in May 2014," the statement added.

Democratic Senator Al Franken of Minnesota and eight of his colleagues this week sent a letter to Trump asking "what safeguards are in place to ensure that the National Climate Assessment and the Climate Science Special Report give fair and accurate summations of the latest climate science without political interference."

The senators also asked how the Trump Administration plans to address the report's findings.

Explore further: New climate change report likely to be ignored to death

Related Stories

New climate change report likely to be ignored to death

August 21, 2017

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration officially confirmed last week that 2016 was the Earth's hottest year on record, surpassing 2015, which surpassed 2014. The NOAA had reported this unofficially back in January. ...

Draft US report says extreme storms driven by climate change

August 8, 2017

Directly contradicting President Donald Trump, a draft report produced by 13 federal agencies concludes that the United States is already feeling the negative impacts of climate change, with a stark increase in the frequency ...

US scientists contradict Trump's climate claims

August 9, 2017

As President Donald Trump touts new oil pipelines and pledges to revive the nation's struggling coal mines, federal scientists are warning that burning fossil fuels is already driving a steep increase in the United States ...

Energy chief: Carbon dioxide not prime driver of warming

June 19, 2017

Energy Secretary Rick Perry said Monday he does not believe carbon dioxide is a primary contributor to global warming, a statement at odds with mainstream scientific consensus but in line with the head of the Environmental ...

Recommended for you

Can corals adapt to climate change?

November 1, 2017

Cool-water corals can adapt to a slightly warmer ocean, but only if global greenhouse gas emissions are reduced. That's according to a study published November 1 in the journal Science Advances of genetic adaptation and the ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.