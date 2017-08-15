New climate change report likely to be ignored to death

August 21, 2017 by St. Louis Post-Dispatch

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration officially confirmed last week that 2016 was the Earth's hottest year on record, surpassing 2015, which surpassed 2014. The NOAA had reported this unofficially back in January. What made last week's announcement noteworthy is that the NOAA is now part of the administration of President Donald Trump, who has famously called global warming a "hoax."

Climate change denial is getting a little tricky for the president and his fellow Republicans. Politico reported last week that some business groups, including those allied with Charles and David Koch's powerful interests, are pushing back against the aggressive efforts of Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt to deny human-induced .

These groups would rather not argue against the scientific consensus that man-made global warming is a growing threat. They want to roll back environmental regulations anyway without getting into debates that might hurt moderate Republicans. It's an amazingly cynical strategy: Don't argue the evidence or address the problem. Just ignore it.

The Trump administration has another chance this week to consider the choice between deny and ignore. Friday is the deadline for the heads of the 13 federal agencies that study various aspects of change to sign off on a draft of the Climate Science Special Report compiled by the scientists who work for their agencies. The report is part of the quadrennial National Climate Assessment mandated by Congress in 1990.

The draft was posted on the private nonprofit Internet Archive in January at a time when scientists feared that Trump might halt all climate research. It came to light last week when The New York Times reported that some government scientists were still concerned about potential Trump administration censorship.

The 673-page report largely reflects findings of hundreds, if not thousands, of previous studies of climate change, including those of the U.N.'s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. This is not surprising: Good science must be replicable.

This report concludes that "it is extremely likely that human influence has been the dominant cause of the observed warming since the mid-20th century. For the warming over the last century, there is no convincing alternative explanation supported by the extent of the observational evidence."

Scientists don't throw terms like "extremely likely" around casually. It means a 95 percent to 100 percent probability. And yet Pruitt, Trump's chief environmental official, scoffs at the concept that carbon dioxide released by human activity is a primary cause of global warming.

The draft report ventures into the quickly evolving field of "attribution science," suggesting that there's a "very high level of confidence" that is responsible for extreme temperatures and "high confidence" that it's responsible for extreme precipitation.

The scientific argument is over. It's silly to deny it. It's shameful to know it and ignore it.

Explore further: Government report sees drastic climate change impact in US: NYT

10 shares

©2017 St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Related Stories

Energy chief: Carbon dioxide not prime driver of warming

June 19, 2017

Energy Secretary Rick Perry said Monday he does not believe carbon dioxide is a primary contributor to global warming, a statement at odds with mainstream scientific consensus but in line with the head of the Environmental ...

US scientists contradict Trump's climate claims

August 9, 2017

As President Donald Trump touts new oil pipelines and pledges to revive the nation's struggling coal mines, federal scientists are warning that burning fossil fuels is already driving a steep increase in the United States ...

Draft US report says extreme storms driven by climate change

August 8, 2017

Directly contradicting President Donald Trump, a draft report produced by 13 federal agencies concludes that the United States is already feeling the negative impacts of climate change, with a stark increase in the frequency ...

EPA chief: Carbon dioxide not primary cause of warming

March 9, 2017

The new chief of the Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday he does not believe that carbon dioxide is a primary contributor to global warming, a statement at odds with mainstream scientific consensus and his own agency.

Recommended for you

2.7-million-year-old ice core pulled from Antarctica

August 21, 2017

A team of researchers from Princeton University, the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, the University of Maine and Oregon State University has drilled and retrieved a 2.7-million-year-old ice core from a spot in Antarctica. ...

Virus reprograms ocean plankton

August 21, 2017

A virus which infects ocean plankton can reprogramme cells and change the way they absorb nutrients - potentially changing how carbon is stored in the ocean, new research shows.

Hot spot at Hawaii? Not so fast

August 18, 2017

Through analysis of volcanic tracks, Rice University geophysicists have concluded that hot spots like those that formed the Hawaiian Islands aren't moving as fast as recently thought.

2 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

Caliban
not rated yet 2 hours ago
This article, also published today on Porg:

https://phys.org/...ues.html

Has some bearing on the CSSR author's concerns regarding censorship or supression of their report.

The very last sentence tells the whole story.
baudrunner
5 / 5 (1) 1 hour ago
Climate change is with us, there is no denying it. What will also stay with us are the activities that we engage in that some believe causes it. Those are activities over which individuals have control, like driving, flying (!), heating homes, using cell phones - microwaves that ride on Earth's magnetic field lines and affect temperatures at the magnetic north pole, resulting in a warmer north pole on January 1st of this year than was the temperature in London, England (microwaves are the frequency of heat), and so on, all daily human activities. People will continue engaging in all of these activities. We are all personally to blame.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.