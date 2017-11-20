Video: The art and science of glassblowing

November 21, 2017
The art and science of glassblowing (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

If you've ever tapped a screen to send a tweet, opted for a glass bottled soda because of taste, or drooled over art glass in a gallery, then your life has been changed for the better by the transparent yet durable combination of sand and simple chemicals we call glass.

Reactions visited McFadden Art Glass in Baltimore, Maryland, to learn about the chemistry of this ancient material:

Explore further: Understanding how electrons turn to glass

Related Stories

Understanding how electrons turn to glass

October 24, 2017

Researchers at Tohoku University have gained new insight into the electronic processes that guide the transformation of liquids into a solid crystalline or glassy state.

AGC creates 15% lighter glass for mobile devices

April 25, 2011

(PhysOrg.com) -- Asahi Glass Co. (AGC), a Tokyo-based makers of flat glass, automotive glass, display glass, chemicals and other high-tech materials and components, has announced the creation of a the world's thinnest soda-lime ...

Recommended for you

Utrecht chemists prove Nobel Prize-winner Olah correct

November 21, 2017

In 1877, Charles Friedel and James Craft discovered a chemical reaction for quickly producing raw materials for plastics, fine chemicals and detergents. More than 100 years later, in 1994, the American George Olah won the ...

Artificial photosynthesis gets big boost from new catalyst

November 20, 2017

A new catalyst created by U of T Engineering researchers brings them one step closer to artificial photosynthesis—a system that, just like plants, would use renewable energy to convert carbon dioxide (CO2) into stored chemical ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.