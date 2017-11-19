A model by which plants adapt their photosynthetic metabolism to light intensity

November 22, 2017

Researchers from the University of Seville and the Centro Superior de Investigaciones Científicas have proposed a model that explains the molecular mechanism used by plants to adapt their photosynthetic mechanism to light intensity.

Photosynthesis is the Earth's primary production process for and oxygen. During the day, CO2 fixation and photosynthetic metabolism remain active in plant chloroplasts via a regulatory mechanism in which redox systems like thioredoxins (TRXs) play a central role. The chloroplastic TRXs use ferredoxin (Fd) reduced by the photosynthetic flow of electrons, connecting the metabolic regulation with the light. In addition, the chloroplasts have NTRC, an additional redox system, exclusive to , which, as occurs in heterotrophic organisms, uses NADPH as reducing power.

Photosynthesis inevitably generates oxidising agents such as hydrogen peroxide, which can be harmful. For this reason, the chloroplasts have protective systems like 2-cys peroxiredoxins (2CP), whose activity depends on NTRC, and so an antioxidant function has been proposed for this enzyme. However, later studies have shown the participation of NTRC in metabolic processes regulated by TRXs, like starch and chlorophyll synthesis. These results suggest a profound interrelationship between redox systems based in Fd (TRXs) and NADPH (NTRC) and antioxidants by means of a with an unknown molecular base.

The authors of this study have shown that the functioning of photosynthetic metabolism and its adaptation to unpredictable changes in depend on the redox balance of the peroxiredoxins (2CP), which act by integrating the complex redox regulation systems of the chloroplasts. These results, obtained from the model species Arabidopsis thaliana, signify an important advance in the knowledge of photosynthesis and suggest new biotechnological approaches for increasing both the photosynthetic rate of CO2 fixation and the consequent production of organic material.

More information: Juan Manuel Pérez-Ruiz et al. NTRC-dependent redox balance of 2-Cys peroxiredoxins is needed for optimal function of the photosynthetic apparatus, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2017). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1706003114

How plants prevent oxidative stress

June 8, 2017

When excess light energy is absorbed by plants during photosynthesis, harmful reactive oxygen species are produced. These reactive oxygen species break down important structures such as proteins and membranes, preventing ...

How plants manage excess solar energy

December 5, 2016

Life on earth largely depends on the conversion of light energy into chemical energy through photosynthesis by plants. However, absorption of excess sunlight can damage the complex machinery responsible for this process. ...

