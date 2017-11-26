Newly discovered twin planets could solve puffy planet mystery

Since astronomers first measured the size of an extrasolar planet seventeen years ago, they have struggled to answer the question: how did the largest planets get to be so large? Thanks to the recent discovery of twin planets by a University of Hawaii Institute for Astronomy team lead by graduate student Samuel Grunblatt, we are getting closer to an answer.
Gas giant planets are primarily made out of hydrogen and helium, and are at least 4 times the diameter of Earth. Gas giant planets that orbit scorchingly close to their host stars are known as "hot Jupiters". These planets have masses similar to Jupiter and Saturn, but tend to be much larger - some are puffed up to sizes even larger than the smallest stars.
The unusually large sizes of these planets are likely related to heat flowing in and out of the their atmospheres, and several theories have been developed to explain this process. "However, since we don't have millions of years to see how a particular planetary system evolves, planet inflation theories have been difficult to prove or disprove," said Grunblatt.
To solve this issue, Grunblatt searched through data collected by NASA's K2 Mission to hunt for hot Jupiters orbiting red giant stars. These stars, which are in the late stages of their lives, become themselves significantly larger over their companion planet's lifetime. Following a theory put forth by Eric Lopez of NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, hot Jupiters orbiting red giant stars should be highly inflated if direct energy input from the host star is the dominant process inflating planets.
The search has now revealed two planets, each orbiting their host star with a period of approximately 9 days. Using stellar oscillations to precisely calculate the radii of both the stars and planets, the team found that the planets are 30% larger than Jupiter. Observations using the W. M. Keck Observatory on Maunakea also showed that, despite their large sizes, the planets were only half as massive as Jupiter. Remarkably, the two planets are near twins in terms of their orbital periods, radii, and masses.
Using models to track the evolution of the planets and their stars over time, the team calculated the planets' efficiency at absorbing heat from the star and transferring it to their deep interiors, causing the whole planet to expand in size and decrease in density. Their findings show that these planets likely needed the increased radiation from the red giant star to inflate, but the amount of radiation absorbed was also lower than expected.
It is risky to attempt to reach strong conclusions with only two examples. But these results begin to rule out some explanations of planet inflation, and are consistent with a scenario where planets are directly inflated by the heat from their host stars. The mounting scientific evidence seems to suggest that stellar radiation alone can directly alter the size and density of a planet.
Our own Sun will eventually become a red giant star, so it's important to quantify the effect its evolution will have on the rest of the Solar System. "Studying how stellar evolution affects planets is a new frontier, both in other solar systems as well as our own," said Grunblatt. "With a better idea of how planets respond to these changes, we can start to determine how the Sun's evolution will affect the atmosphere, oceans, and life here on Earth."
The search for gas giant planets around red giant stars continues since additional systems could conclusively distinguish between planet inflation scenarios. Grunblatt and his team have been awarded time with the NASA Spitzer Space Telescope to measure the sizes of these twin planets more accurately. In addition, the search for planets around red giants with the NASA K2 Mission will continue for at least another year, and NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), launching in 2018, will observe hundreds of thousands of red giants across the entire sky.
"Seeing double with K2: Testing re-inflation with two remarkably similar planets orbiting red giant stars" has been published in November 27th edition of The Astronomical Journal.
More information:
Samuel K. Grunblatt et al. Seeing Double with K2: Testing Re-inflation with Two Remarkably Similar Planets around Red Giant Branch Stars, The Astronomical Journal (2017). DOI: 10.3847/1538-3881/aa932d , https://arxiv.org/abs/1706.05865
Chris_Reeve
"You guys are not quite understanding -- yet -- that the illuminated atmospheres of these giant red and brown stars can actually be very tenuous. These are not at all dense plasmas in the outer areas. And the low power levels of these stars have to some degree confounded theorists -- hence the idea that they are at the end of their lifetime (which is not necessarily the case, what we see is just a low power plasma).
Crank the power and density down low enough, and at some point, it stands to reason that the illuminated portion of these stars is very much like the plasma in a neon tube.
Planets can go THROUGH that. What would stop them?"
With the implication: At the low temperatures observed by some of these stars, we are witnessing the ideal location for the formation of life in the universe.
Chris_Reeve
Other stars, other worlds, other life?
Posted on December 15, 1999 by Wal Thornhill
"Red Giants are a more visible and scaled-up example of what an L-type Brown Dwarf star might look like close-up. The Red Giant Betelgeuse is so huge that if it were to replace our Sun then Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars and Jupiter would be engulfed by it. Astronomers recognize that such stars could swallow planets yet their plasma envelope is so tenuous that it would not impede the planetary orbits within the star's atmosphere. However, astronomers believe that any planet it swallowed would be gradually vaporized by intense heat from the star's core. But the standard stellar model has to be seriously fudged to explain Red Giants, their central temperature turns out to be so low that no known nuclear process can possibly supply the observed energy output ..."
(cont'd)
Chris_Reeve
"... The electric model, on the other hand, works seamlessly from Supergiant star to a planet-sized Brown Dwarf.
Since an electric star is heated externally a planet need not be destroyed by orbiting beneath its anode glow. In fact life is not only possible inside the glow of a small brown dwarf, it seems far more likely than on a planet orbiting outside a star! This is because the radiant energy arriving on a planet orbiting inside a glowing sphere is evenly distributed over the entire surface of the planet."
(cont'd)
Chris_Reeve
"There are no seasons, no tropics and no ice-caps. A planet does not have to rotate, its axis can point in any direction and its orbit can be eccentric. The radiant energy received by the planet will be strongest at the blue and red ends of the spectrum. Photosynthesis relies on red light. Sky light would be a pale purple (the classical 'purple dawn of creation'). L-type Brown Dwarfs have water as a dominant molecule in their spectra, along with many other biologically important molecules and elements. Its 'children' would accumulate atmospheres and water would mist down. It is therefore of particular interest that most of the extra-solar planets discovered are gas giants, several times the size of Jupiter, orbiting their star extremely closely. It is our system of distantly orbiting planets that seems the odd one out. In fact it argues in favor of a galactic traffic accident between the Sun and a sub-Brown Dwarf like Jupiter or Saturn."
tblakely1357
Chris_Reeve
What the data is plainly pointing to is that we cannot judge a plasma's density simply by the volume of its illuminated envelope. The outer regions of this plasma are obviously low density.
andyf
Definitely. Current methods for detection of extra-solar planets favour the detection of large planets with short orbital periods. Earth-like planets with comparable orbital periods are much less likely to be detected.
andyf
andyf
Chris_Reeve
Article: "since we don't have millions of years to see how a particular planetary system evolves, planet inflation theories have been difficult to prove or disprove"
The same words of caution also of course apply to the idea that stars evolve over time. The real issue is that people who like to think in these domains have an awful tradition of mixing together hypotheses which we struggle to prove with the more well-understood physical phenomena. The end result is that many things which are today taken for granted in the space sciences as true are actually blocking important discoveries.
Americans have proven to be particularly susceptible to this mistake. It's best not to forget that the American ridicule of Robert Goddard was so intense that he sought to escape all contact with them, and it was because of this that the German V2's contained Goddard's (American) innovations.
andyf
Chris_Reeve
- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
andyf
- andyf
jonesdave
And who the hell is Wal Thornhill, and why would anybody listen to his inane drivel?
Chris_Reeve
Martín López Corredoira: Cosmologist / Astrophysicist / Philosopher / Published 50 Academic Papers, Often as Lead
"The situation is that society is drowned in ideas and information without assimilating any of it, and only a few ideas, those selected by the establishment, will make some impact. We are in the era of mass media and propaganda. Only science which is given publicity in newspapers, TV, etc. will have any resonance in our society ..."
(cont'd)
Chris_Reeve
"... But in order to control the mass media one needs money and social status. Only administrators and science politicians, who worry more about getting funds and prestige than about solving scientific problems, will be able to pass through this filter. People who dedicate great effort and time to thinking about new ideas in science are not paid enough attention. It is not the time of individual scientists. It is the time of big corporations, of megaprojects which know how to make maximum profit from state funds."
andyf