Shedding light on the mystery of matter accretion in young stars

November 3, 2017
Shedding light on the mystery of matter accretion in young stars
Credit: Institut national de la recherche scientifique

An international team of researchers from multiple institutions, including INRS, is shedding light on the mystery of matter accretion in young stars. Published in the November 1, 2017 Science Advances online journal, their discovery helps explain how matter accumulates on the surface of a young star and reconciles the theory behind and observations on the accretion process—a matter of debate among astrophysicists because of the limited number of theoretical models and actual observations.

An experiment replicating the phenomenon on a star was conducted in a laboratory. Researchers took a close look at what happens when a laser-produced column of plasma impacts a solid obstacle in the presence of an . X-ray emissions measurements verified the presence of an envelope of plasma around the core of the accretion zone of the matter on the star's surface. Discovery of the envelope allows researchers to accurately calculate the matter accretion rate.

The importance of this discovery lies in the fact that a star is born, grows, reaches adult size, and then dies either by exploding or by collapsing in on itself to have much less volume but much greater density. Stars have a lifespan like any living thing. The adult phase—like our sun is in—lasts for many billions of years. Outside the birth of a planet (like Earth) or the appearance of life, it is a relatively quiet time in the life of a star.

Physicists are more interested in the birth and death of stars—these are defining moments. By looking at the emission of x-rays from the surface, scientists can also determine the rate at which grow under the influence of gravity as they pull in the interstellar surrounding them. To accurately interpret these x-rays, scientists must ensure they are not being obscured by something—hence the importance of the discovery of an envelope.

The video will load shortly.
This video demonstrates a column of interstellar matter falling onto a star being formed, through the star’s surrounding matter. The dark blue on the left is the density of the matter and the red on the right is the temperature. The column of matter (yellow for density and light blue for temperature) comes from the top of the screen and collides with the star’s surface (at the bottom of the screen). The time-lapse video shows the gradual formation of an envelope arounds the accretion zone (point of impact of the interstellar matter on the star's surface). The envelope is denser and colder than the matter that naturally surrounds the star, concealing some of the x-rays emitted from the accretion zone.  Knowing that this envelope exists, scientists can measure the x-rays to accurately calculate the rate of accretion of matter on the star’s surface. Credit: Institut national de la recherche scientifique

Explore further: First clear image made of accretion disk surrounding young star

More information: Guilhem Revet et al, Laboratory unraveling of matter accretion in young stars, Science Advances (2017). DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.1700982

Related Stories

What are neutron stars?

October 16, 2017

Thrilled physicists and astronomers announced Monday the first-ever observation of the merger of two neutron stars, one of the most spectacularly violent phenomena in the Universe.

Making massive stars

August 29, 2011

How do massive stars form? Stars with more than about eight times as much mass as the sun are arguably the most important actors in the universe. Although they live only hundreds of millions of years, they are much hotter ...

Fragments falling onto the Sun

July 1, 2013

(Phys.org) —Stars form as gravity coalesces the gas and dust in an interstellar cloud until the material develops clumps dense enough to become stars. Even after a star begins to burn its nuclear fuel it continues to grow ...

Imaging a multiple star

April 18, 2011

(PhysOrg.com) -- Multiple stars - binaries, triplets, or perhaps more stars, that orbit each other - are unique laboratories into the interactions between stars and their early environments.

Recommended for you

The most ancient spiral galaxy confirmed

November 3, 2017

The most ancient spiral galaxy discovered to date is revealing its secrets to a team of astronomers at Swinburne University of Technology and The Australian National University (ANU), part of the Australian Research Council ...

ALMA discovers cold dust around nearest star

November 3, 2017

The ALMA Observatory has detected dust around Proxima Centauri. These observations reveal the glow coming from cold dust in a region between one to four times as far from Proxima Centauri as the Earth is from the Sun. The ...

Atmospheric beacons guide NASA scientists in search for life

November 2, 2017

Some exoplanets shine brighter than others in the search for life beyond the solar system. New NASA research proposes a novel approach to sniffing out exoplanet atmospheres. It takes advantage of frequent stellar storms—which ...

The inner secrets of planets and stars

November 2, 2017

After a five-year, 1.74 billion-mile journey, NASA's Juno spacecraft entered Jupiter's orbit in July 2016, to begin its mission to collect data on the structure, atmosphere, and magnetic and gravitational fields of the mysterious ...

Neutron star merger confirms decades of predictions

November 2, 2017

On Aug. 17, the Laser Interferometry Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) detected the fifth fingerprint of a massive disturbance in spacetime since LIGO began operations in September 2015. Unlike the first four sets of ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.