Monoterpene measures how certain forests respond to heat stress

November 15, 2017
Monoterpene measures how certain forests respond to heat stress
Monoterpenes are released in nature and have orders of magnitude differences in their biological activities and chemical reactivities. In tropical forests, these chemicals could be an indicator of plant’s response at a cellular and ecosystem level to elevated temperatures. Credit: US Department of Energy

In the tropics, forests consume large amounts of carbon dioxide through photosynthesis. Elevated temperatures suppress carbon dioxide absorption while promoting plants to emit the chemical monoterpene. Scientists found that the chemical can be used to take the forest's temperature. Why? A monoterpene "thermometer" changes in response to heat but not time or space.

A monoterpene "thermometer" may be a new tool in studies of warming impacts on the tropics and beyond. Specifically, it may offer insights into tropical biosphere-atmosphere carbon-cycle feedbacks. This work also offers opportunities to develop a "thermometer" gene in agricultural . The gene could act as a sensor of stress during droughts and other extremes.

Tropical forests are increasingly threatened by increased temperatures that can lead to oxidative stress, but the physiological mechanisms plants use to cope with these conditions remain poorly understood. In this study, scientists report the discovery of a tropical forest monoterpene "thermometer." The of monoterpene emissions changes as a function of . The team found a high temperature sensitivity of the composition of tropical leaf monoterpene emissions across a wide range of temporal (minutes to seasons) and spatial (leaf to ecosystem) scales. As monoterpene emissions increased with temperature, the composition shifted. Highly reactive monoterpenes accounted for a larger fraction of the total under high temperature stress.

This result suggests a biological function of these highly reactive monoterpenes in the tropics. Given their high reactivity to both atmospheric and biological oxidants, the results suggest that monoterpenes play important roles in the thermotolerance of photosynthesis by functioning as effective antioxidants within plants and as efficient atmospheric precursors of secondary organic aerosols, thereby enhancing surface cooling and water recycling. Thus, monoterpene composition may represent a new sensitive "" of leaf oxidative stress and atmospheric reactivity. Therefore, monoterpene may be a new tool in future studies of warming impacts on tropical biosphere-atmosphere carbon-cycle feedbacks.

Explore further: Huge spike in global carbon emissions linked to El Nino

More information: Kolby J. Jardine et al. Monoterpene 'thermometer' of tropical forest-atmosphere response to climate warming, Plant, Cell & Environment (2016). DOI: 10.1111/pce.12879

Related Stories

Spikes in carbon emissions detected with NASA satellite

October 12, 2017

Data from a circling NASA satellite shows spikes in carbon emissions worldwide, particularly in winter, along with new insights into the rising levels of pollutants that drive global warming, researchers said Thursday.

New insights from OCO-2

October 13, 2017

High-resolution satellite data from NASA's Orbiting Carbon Observatory-2 are revealing the subtle ways that carbon links everything on Earth - the ocean, land, atmosphere, terrestrial ecosystems and human activities. Scientists ...

Heavy precipitation speeds carbon exchange in tropics

April 24, 2017

New research by the University of Montana and its partner institutions gives insight into how forests globally will respond to long-term climate change. Cory Cleveland, a UM professor of terrestrial ecosystem ecology, said ...

Recommended for you

Simulating a meat-free America

November 14, 2017

(Phys.org)—A pair of researchers affiliated with both Virginia Polytechnic Institute and the U.S. Department of Agriculture has conducted an intriguing exercise—simulating the impact on the American diet and changes in ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.