November 1, 2017

Law outlawing use of VPNs comes into effect in Russia

internet
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

A law banning the use of virtual private networks, or VPNs, and other internet proxy services has come into effect in Russia.

The law, the latest in a spate of legislation stifling in Russia, was pushed by authorities who cited concerns about the spread of extremist materials.

The bill that President Vladimir Putin signed into the law in July obliges Internet providers to block websites that offer VPN services. Many Russians use VPNs to access blocked content by routing connections through servers outside the country.

Russian authorities have been cracking down on internet freedoms in recent years. Among other things they want internet companies to store privacy data on Russian servers.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Law outlawing use of VPNs comes into effect in Russia (2017, November 1) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-11-law-outlawing-vpns-effect-russia.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Russia threatens to block Facebook over data storage
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

2 hours ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

14 hours ago

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)