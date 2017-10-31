Image: Space station crew sees lots of clouds over Sudan

November 8, 2017
Image: Space station crew sees lots of clouds over Sudan
Credit: ESA/NASA

Expedition 53 Flight Engineer Paolo Nespoli of the European Space Agency (ESA) photographed cloudy skies over Sudan during an International Space Station flyover on Oct. 22, 2017.

Nespoli shared the image with his followers on social media on Nov. 6, writing, "#EarthFromSpace means also... Lots of clouds! How do they look from below?"

