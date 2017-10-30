German chemical sector lifts 2017 forecast on strong Q3

November 2, 2017

Germany's powerful chemical industry on Thursday raised its forecast for output this year as strong export demand boosted the sector's performance in the third quarter.

Chemical companies increased production by 1.3 percent quarter-on-quarter between July and September, the VCI federation said in a statement.

That helped the sector increase revenues by 0.4 percent to 46.5 billion euros ($54.1 billion), despite falling prices driven by lower costs for .

While domestic demand for German chemicals grew slightly, exports increased by 0.5 percent quarter-on-quarter to 29 billion euros, powered by strong demand from Asia and the United States.

As a result, the VCI upgraded its full-year production forecast to 2.0 percent from 1.5 percent previously.

It was the second time this year that the industry body has upped its predictions for 2017.

VCI said it expected sector-wide sales to increase by 5.0 percent to 194 billion euros for the whole of this year and prices to rise by 3.0 percent.

"2017 may be a good year for the German chemical industry, but that is no guarantee for what comes next," VCI chief Kurt Bock said.

As German Chancellor Angela Merkel discusses a possible three-way coalition following the election in September, VCI chief Bock urged the incoming administration to set "a dependable course in industrial policy" as it confronts rising risks to economic growth from around the world.

"Stalled" Brexit talks, Catalonia's ambitions for independence from Spain, threats to EU stability, unpredictable US foreign policy and uncertainty about German economic policy were all on chemical firms' radars, the VCI noted.

Explore further: Sluggish year for Germany's key chemical sector

Related Stories

Bayer books bumper Q3 as Monsanto merger waits in wings

October 26, 2017

German chemicals and pharmaceuticals giant Bayer said Thursday it booked a huge windfall gain in the third quarter, but the group is still waiting for approval of its mega-merger with US seeds and pesticides maker Monsanto.

German chemicals sector sees falling sales in 2015

February 25, 2015

The German chemicals and pharmaceuticals sectors are projecting a drop in sales this year as falling oil prices weigh on chemicals prices, the VCI industry federation said Wednesday.

Germany's BASF 'cautious' after challenging 2016

February 24, 2017

German chemicals giant BASF on Friday said it expected higher oil prices to push up earnings this year after a challenging 2016, when its main Ludwigshafen plant was hit by a deadly explosion.

German chip maker Infineon meets full-year targets

November 12, 2013

German semi-conductors giant Infineon said on Tuesday a strong fourth quarter had enabled it to meet its goals for the year just ended, but warned of falling sales in the current quarter.

Recommended for you

Jellyfish-inspired electronic skin glows when it gets hurt

November 1, 2017

Electronic-skin technologies for prosthetics and robots can detect the slightest touch or breeze. But oddly, the sensors that make this possible do not respond effectively to a harmful blow. Now researchers report in ACS ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.