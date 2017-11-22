Gadgets for Mars

November 22, 2017
Gadgets for Mars
A couple of spacewalkers explore the barren and dry landscape of Lanzarote in the Canary Islands to simulate a planetary mission. Credit: European Space Agency

A mini-rover, tools once used on the moon and lasers for 3-D mapping are in the backpack of the explorers of tomorrow. The terrain will be hazardous and it will be dark in volcanic caves, but this equipment could one day help to scout other planets.

The alien-like landscapes of Lanzarote, Spain, are almost surreal but this volcanic island is helping to bring to reality.

This month, an expedition with a dozen of experiments mobilised 50 people and four space agencies during five days in five different locations.

This pioneering exercise is Pangaea-X, an extension of ESA's Pangaea geology training.

"We are supplementing the training with the latest technologies in instrumentation, navigation, remote sensing, 3-D imaging and geoscience equipment," says ESA project leader Loredana Bessone.

"Tests in a real environment with so many geological analogies to the moon and Mars will allow us to learn much more than in any possible artificial simulation," notes geologist Francesco Sauro, scientific director.

European astronauts, scientists and engineers work side by side to prepare for human and robotic operations away from Earth.

Volcanoes, caves and underground highways formed by lava are included. Like on Mars, some of the caves are large enough to accommodate highways.

Gadgets for Mars
Roving in Lanzarote. Credit: European Space Agency

From high-tech to 1970s tools

There is a lot to be tested, from spacewalks in rough areas to underground communications. Together with high-tech scanners, a drone and a rover, there is sampling and in-situ DNA analysis of microorganisms.

While a set of lasers help to create spectacular 3-D views of the lava caves, European astronauts are wearing smartphones on their wrists displaying instructions and DNA results on the spot.

"We have to test all this technology and a full set of analysis tools in the field and learn how to best integrate it into future operations," adds ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer.

Gadgets for Mars
An expedition of astronauts, planetary scientists and engineers collect samples in a lava tube in Lanzarote, Spain. Credit: European Space Agency

Not everything will be state-of-the-art technology. Spacewalk experts are carrying NASA replicas of sampling tools used during Apollo missions on the moon to assess if they are suitable for future missions.

They are encountering obstacles and mobility constraints all along the way. "It is essential to optimise the tools and equipment for exploration. Safety and efficiency will be key for the success of future spacewalks on the moon," says ESA spacewalk instructor Hervé Stevenin.

Pangaea-X is running until 24 November. The organisations involved will benefit from ESA's expertise in astronauts operations and training, as well as from the knowhow of scientists, technicians and planetary field geology instructors.

An expedition of astronauts, planetary scientists and engineers test equipment for space exploration in Spain’s Canary Island of Lanzarote, also known as the island of a thousand volcanoes. Credit: European Space Agency

Explore further: Image: Rover sunset

Related Stories

Image: Rover sunset

November 22, 2017

A rover crawls over rocky terrain on Spain's Canary Island of Lanzarote, also known as the island of a thousand volcanoes. A drone follows it closely from the sky as the Sun sets.

Astronaut meets volcano

November 14, 2017

An expedition of astronauts, planetary scientists and engineers is off to Spain's Canary Island of Lanzarote to learn best how to explore uncharted planets. The training will equip space travellers with a geologist's eye. 

Mine craft for Mars

October 20, 2017

If there are habitable conditions on Mars, they may be underground. Scientists from around the world are now testing how to live on other planets by venturing a kilometre beneath the surface in a UK mine. ESA astronaut Matthias ...

Exploring underground with a colliding drone

May 23, 2017

ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano last weekend helped to explore the caverns under Sicily using a drone that deliberately bumped into its surroundings in order to build a map.

Training for space missions underwater

June 20, 2017

How do you prepare for space missions on Earth? One way is to simulate an expedition into space underwater. Yesterday, six aquanauts dived almost 20 m to the sea floor where they will spend 10 days living and working below ...

Recommended for you

NASA telescope studies quirky comet 45P

November 22, 2017

When comet 45P zipped past Earth early in 2017, researchers observing from NASA's Infrared Telescope Facility, or IRTF, in Hawai'i gave the long-time trekker a thorough astronomical checkup. The results help fill in crucial ...

Cassini image mosaic: A farewell to Saturn

November 21, 2017

In a fitting farewell to the planet that had been its home for over 13 years, the Cassini spacecraft took one last, lingering look at Saturn and its splendid rings during the final leg of its journey and snapped a series ...

Uncovering the origins of galaxies' halos

November 21, 2017

Using the Subaru Telescope atop Maunakea, researchers have identified 11 dwarf galaxies and two star-containing halos in the outer region of a large spiral galaxy 25 million light-years away from Earth. The findings, published ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.