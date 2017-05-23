May 23, 2017

Exploring underground with a colliding drone

by European Space Agency

Exploring underground with a colliding drone
ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano during the CAVES-X1 expedition in a cave system in. Credit: Italy, May 2017. ESA, Natalino Russo www.natalinorusso.it

ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano last weekend helped to explore the caverns under Sicily using a drone that deliberately bumped into its surroundings in order to build a map.

ESA has been testing equipment, techniques and working methods for missions with in inner for many years. Delving inside Earth and exploring caves often parallels the exploration of outer space, from a lack of sunlight to working in cramped spaces and relying on equipment for safety.

An extension of ESA's Cooperative Adventure for Valuing and Exercising human behaviour and performance Skills course, this CAVES-X1 expedition saw Luca join a organised by La Venta Association and the Commissione Grotte Eugenio Boegan in the La Cucchiara caves near Sciacca, Sicily.

Whereas such activities are arranged specifically for training astronauts, course designer Loredana Bessone says, "We now want astronauts to take part in existing scientific caving and geological expeditions – does not get more real than this."

The team arrived on 19 May and spent two days exploring the area, which includes a 100 m-deep abyss. As this cave reaches 37°C, the explorers also tried out cooling vests – another similarity to astronauts in spacesuits.

ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano spent six months on the International Space Station, is a veteran of two spacewalks and has taken part in ESA’s CAVES and Pangaea courses as well as NASA’s underwater training mission NEEMO. In this talk held at ESA’s astronaut centre near Cologne, Germany on 16 February 2017, Luca talks about astronauts and exploration and how astronauts train and prepare for exploring our universe and the similarities between missions on Earth and in space. Credit: ESA

Tough drone

Luca took geological samples and tried a new way of probing hard-to-reach spaces: a Flyability drone deliberately bumped into walls to learn how to navigate and to map tight areas that are too dangerous for humans.

ESA's course coordinator, Francesco Sauro, an experienced caver and field geologist, remarks: "The drone used its thermal camera to map how the cave continued all the way to an unexplored area featuring water, impossible to reach for humans.

Exploring underground with a colliding drone
ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano during the CAVES-X1 expedition in a cave system in Italy, May 2017. Credit: ESA, Natalino Russo www.natalinorusso.it

"These tests will help us understand which technologies can be used in future exploration of lava tubes on Mars, for example."

ESA's strategy sees humans and robots working together to explore and build settlements on planetary bodies, as well as improving our understanding of our origins, and the origins of life in our Solar System.

The short expedition ends today with a conference on the use of novel technologies in underground exploration and scientific research of extreme environments at the University of Palermo in Sicily.

A talk by Luca at ESA's astronaut centre on preparing astronauts for space exploration can be viewed below:

Exploring underground with a colliding drone
ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano launching a drone during the CAVES-X1 expedition in a cave system in Italy, May 2017. Credit: ESA, Natalino Russo www.natalinorusso.it, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO

Provided by European Space Agency

Citation: Exploring underground with a colliding drone (2017, May 23) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-05-exploring-underground-colliding-drone.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Introducing this year's underground astronauts
27 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)