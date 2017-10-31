Feral animals pose major threat to Outback, climate change study finds

November 1, 2017
Feral animals pose major threat to Outback, climate change study finds
Lead author Dr Aaron Greenville captures the splendour of central Australia's Simpson Desert. This photo was taken in the south-west of Queensland. Credit: Dr Aaron Greenville

A study of changing rainfall and bushfire patterns over 22 years has found - in addition to a likely decrease in cover of the dominant plant spinifex - feral animals pose a major threat to seed-eating rodents.

Scientists at the University of Sydney have analysed up to 22 years of long-term monitoring data on plants and animals in central Australia to project how changing rainfall and wildfire patterns, because of climate change, will influence desert wildlife.

The research from the University of Sydney's School of Life and Environmental Sciences found there could be decreases in the cover of the dominant plant, spinifex, and a resulting decrease in seeding - and that introduced cats and foxes pose one of the major threats to seed-eating rodents.

Spinifex is a major habitat type across central Australia - from Queensland to Western Australia, including in the Simpson Desert where this study was conducted.

The findings are being published in the Royal Society's journal Open Science.

Some estimates have suggested that up to one in six species are at risk from . Predators can take advantage of more open habitats for hunting, which puts more pressure on wildlife.

Feral animals pose major threat to Outback, climate change study finds
An introduced cat in the study area. Credit: Desert Ecology Research Group, School of Life and Environmental Sciences, University of Sydney

Lead author Dr Aaron Greenville said their model suggested that if removing introduced cats and foxes, the rodent population would increase by almost one in 10.

"The dingo plays a complex positive role for wildlife in arid Australia," said Dr Greenville.

Feral animals pose major threat to Outback, climate change study finds
The desert mouse, Pseudomys desertor, is listed as Critically Endangered in NSW but is not threatened in Queensland or for the IUCN Red List. It is one of the species of rodents that researchers studied as part of their work. Credit: Dr Aaron Greenville

Explore further: Surveillance in the Simpson suggests a new take on threat to native animals

More information: Aaron C. Greenville et al. Desert mammal populations are limited by introduced predators rather than future climate change, Royal Society Open Science (2017). DOI: 10.1098/rsos.170384

Related Stories

Habitat loss is the top threat to Australia's species

October 17, 2017

Earlier this month, Australia's outgoing Threatened Species Commissioner Gregory Andrews told ABC radio that land clearing is not the biggest threat to Australia's wildlife. His claim caused a stir among Australia's biodiversity ...

Cats kill one million birds a day in Australia

October 4, 2017

Feral and pet cats kill more than one million birds in Australia every day, new research showed Wednesday, with the staggering slaughter driving the decline of many species.

Recommended for you

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.