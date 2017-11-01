Dozens of fires spotted in the southeastern United States

November 2, 2017
Dozens of fires spotted in the southeastern United States
Credit: Jeff Schmaltz, LANCE/EOSDIS MODIS Rapid Response Team

Most of the fires that are showing up on this satellite image from the Suomi NPP satellite are prescribed fires.  The Southern Area Coordination Center report for November 01, 2017 (this report changes  daily)  is reporting the following fires in the area:

  • Ongoing uncontained large fires and active acreage:  1 @ 100 acres in Oklahoma (Sombrero Fire)
  • Total Initial Attack fires and acreage:  18 fires @ 48 acres
  • New fires on Federal Protected Lands:  1 @ 5 acres
  • New fires on State Protected Lands:  7 @37 acres in Louisiana, Arkansas and South Carolina
  • Other fires:  10 @ 6 acres in Alabama, Florida and Georgia

The largest fires listed are prescribed fires on state and federal lands in Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana and Texas:  25 fires @ 4,785 acres.

Prescribed fires are those deliberately set by land management authorities to take out underlying brush and dead grass so that in the event of a wildfire there is not sufficient fuel for that fire to spread too far.

NASA's Suomi NPP collected this natural-color image using the VIIRS (Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite) instrument on October 30, 2017.  Actively burning areas, detected by MODIS's thermal bands, are outlined in red. The VIIRS instrument which collected this image is a 22-band radiometer which collects infrared and visible light data to observe weather, climate, oceans, nightlight, wildfires, movement of ice, and changes in vegetation and landforms. Suomi NPP is the first Earth-observing satellite to measure both global climate changes and key weather variables.

Explore further: Image: Wildfires cross much of southeastern United States

Related Stories

Image: Wildfires cross much of southeastern United States

March 21, 2017

In discussing the fire weather outlook for the southeast United States, the Southern Area Coordination Center reported that: "Deep soil moisture and live fuel moisture dryness in southern Florida due to long-term drought ...

Image: Spate of fires across California's Central Valley

November 21, 2016

The NOAA/NASA Suomi NPP satellite captured this image of a spate of fires in the Central Valley of California.  They are not listed on the CAL FIRE website which makes careful note of wildfires across the state whether or ...

Fires and snow in the Pacific Northwest

October 2, 2017

The Suomi NPP satellite's Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument captured a look at multiple fires and smoke burning in the Pacific Northwest on September 28, 2017.  Accompanying the fires are patches ...

Recommended for you

Can corals adapt to climate change?

November 1, 2017

Cool-water corals can adapt to a slightly warmer ocean, but only if global greenhouse gas emissions are reduced. That's according to a study published November 1 in the journal Science Advances of genetic adaptation and the ...

Climate change could decrease Sun's ability to disinfect lakes

November 1, 2017

Increasing organic runoff as a result of climate change may be reducing the penetration of pathogen-killing ultraviolet (UV) sunlight in inland lakes, rivers, and coastal waters, according to a new study in the journal Scientific ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.