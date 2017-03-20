Image: Wildfires cross much of southeastern United States

March 21, 2017
Image: Wildfires cross much of southeastern United States
Credit: NASA

In discussing the fire weather outlook for the southeast United States, the Southern Area Coordination Center reported that: "Deep soil moisture and live fuel moisture dryness in southern Florida due to long-term drought conditions has created a fuel condition that supports fires of longer duration and more extreme fire behavior than would normally be expected."  In addition to that, "Based on current fuel conditions and forecasted weather conditions, the most likely scenario is an above average level of wildfire activity for February to May. This level of activity will likely cause some slight increase in firefighting resources being mobilized within a state. There is also a high probability the Southern Area will see higher than normal mobilization across state boundaries for this time of the year. It is also difficult to truly predict the overall wildfire risk as climate transitions from La Niña to neutral."

The following is the current situation report from the Southern Area Coordination Center as of March 20, 2017:

  • Total Initial Attack Fires and Acreage: 91 fires for 6,671 acres
  • Ongoing Uncontained Large Fires and Active Acreage: 16 fires for 797,972 acres
  • New Fires on Federal Protected Lands: 8 fires for 5,463 acres in AR, FL, NC and OK
  • New Fires on State Protected Lands: 39 fires for 128 acres in FL and SC
  • Other Initial Attack fires reported through other channels: 44 for 1,080 in AL, GA, MS and TX
  • Prescribed Fire Activity: 57 fires for 3,485 acres in AL, AR, FL, and SC

NASA's Suomi NPP satellite collected this natural-color image using the VIIRS (Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite) instrument on March 16, 2017.  Actively burning areas, detected by MODIS's thermal bands, are outlined in red. The VIIRS instrument which collected this image is a 22-band radiometer which collects infrared and visible light data to observe weather, climate, oceans, nightlight, wildfires, movement of ice, and changes in vegetation and landforms. Suomi NPP is the first Earth-observing satellite to measure both global climate changes and key weather variables.

Explore further: Image: Fires in southeast United States both wild and prescribed

Related Stories

Image: Spate of fires across California's Central Valley

November 21, 2016

The NOAA/NASA Suomi NPP satellite captured this image of a spate of fires in the Central Valley of California.  They are not listed on the CAL FIRE website which makes careful note of wildfires across the state whether or ...

Image: Fires overtake landscape in the Mississippi Valley

October 12, 2016

The Mississippi Valley (and total Southeast U.S. including the Plains) actually sees more fires every fires season than the Western States which tend to receive a lot of national attention.  The main difference is that the ...

Image: Southeastern wildfires are still blazing

November 22, 2016

NOAA/NASA's Suomi NPP satellite captured this image of the fires that continue to blaze in the southeastern United States with no end in sight. There are several fires visible. Two are fires that are listed on the Inciweb ...

Recommended for you

Unravelling Earth's magnetic field

March 21, 2017

ESA's Swarm satellites are seeing fine details in one of the most difficult layers of Earth's magnetic field to unpick – as well as our planet's magnetic history imprinted on Earth's crust.

Last remnant of North American ice sheet on track to vanish

March 20, 2017

The last piece of the ice sheet that once blanketed much of North America is doomed to disappear in the next several centuries, says a new study by researchers at Simon Fraser University in British Columbia and the University ...

Dead zones may threaten coral reefs worldwide

March 20, 2017

Dead zones affect dozens of coral reefs around the world and threaten hundreds more according to a new study by Smithsonian scientists published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Watching a massive coral ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.