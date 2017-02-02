Image: NASA sees fires still dotting U.S. Southeast

Credit: NASA The fires in the southeast were in the news a few months ago when flames ripped through Gatlinburg, Tennessee, as well as Alabama, Georgia, and North Carolina.

This image from January 30, 2017, shows that the fires in the area have not abated. Even with cooler temperatures and active seasonal moisture, these fires seemed determined not to be put to rest.

The Suomi NPP satellite's Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument captured a look at the multiple fires and smoke, and actively burning areas detected by VIIRS, are outlined in red.

