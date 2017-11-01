Broadcom eyes mega-deal for US chip rival Qualcomm: reports

November 3, 2017
Broadcom CEO Hock Tan visited the White House and met US President Donald Trump to announce plans to reincorporate in the United
Broadcom CEO Hock Tan visited the White House and met US President Donald Trump to announce plans to reincorporate in the United States, a day before media reports said the chipmaking giant was seeking a a huge deal to acquire rival Qualcomm

Shares of Qualcomm leapt on Friday after unconfirmed media reports said rival computer chip giant Broadcom may make an unsolicited takeover bid.

Broadcom is considering an acquisition plan, which it could put into motion as soon as this weekend, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing an unnamed source it said was familiar with the matter.

The report said the could be worth up to $90 billion, possibly the biggest ever in the technology sector.

The news came a day after Broadcom chief executive Hock Tan appeared at the White House with President Donald Trump to announce plans to move the tech company back to the United States from Singapore.

Shares in Qualcomm were up more than 14 percent to $62.58 as the close of the official trading day neared on the Nasdaq exchange.

Broadcom shares also gained ground on the Nasdaq, rising more than four percent to $271.20, in a possible sign that the market saw merit in the acquisition.

The potential tie-up signaled consolidation in the sector which produces chips for smartphones and an array of other "internet of things" connected devices.

Qulacomm has announced a $47 billion acquisition of Dutch rival NXP, a deal which is the subject of an EU antitrust inquiry.

Broadcom is seeking to buy US rival Brocade Communications, a deal being reviewed by Washington.

In the US, Qualcomm is locked in contentious patent battles with fellow tech giant Apple, which filed a lawsuit in January accusing the maker of abusing its market power to demand unfair royalties.

Explore further: Chip maker Broadcom in $5.9 bn deal to buy Brocade

Related Stories

Chip maker Broadcom in $5.9 bn deal to buy Brocade

November 2, 2016

Chip maker Broadcom on Wednesday announced a $5.9 billion deal to buy computer network company Brocade Communications Systems as consolidation continued in the semiconductor industry.

Apple opens new round in battle with Qualcomm

June 21, 2017

Apple has expanded its legal battle against Qualcomm, accusing the US chip maker of charging for invalid patents in the latest twist in the clash between the two tech giants.

Recommended for you

Fluidic transistor ushers the age of liquid computers

November 3, 2017

Transistors, those tiny electrical switches that process signals and data, are the brain power behind every electronic device – from laptops and smartphones to your digital thermostat. As they continue to shrink in size, ...

Sony revives robot pet dog

November 1, 2017

Japanese electronics giant Sony is marking the year of the dog by bringing back to life its robot canine—packed with artificial intelligence and internet capability.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.