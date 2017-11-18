'Augmented reality' brings art alive in Vienna

November 21, 2017

Vienna's Albertina art gallery unveiled on Tuesday a new mobile phone application that "brings to life" works by the likes of Monet and Picasso.

The "augmented reality" app, which is free to download, allows phones to be held up to 13 paintings in the Albertina's collection and move elements of them around.

Degas's "Two Dancers" is created before your eyes, a Picasso boat sets sail and a photo of Monet's garden at Giverny is superimposed on the French impressionist's painting.

In addition to the 45-second animations, an audio guide within the app tells visitors about when, where and how the works were made.

"I think that sometimes new ways are needed to look at classic art works in a playful, non-classic way," the Albertina's general director Albrecht Schroeder said.

Explore further: To bee an art critic, choosing between Picasso and Monet

Related Stories

Famous artworks showed early signs of disease: study

December 29, 2016

Brushstrokes in paintings could help early diagnosis of neurodegenerative diseases, according to a study published on Thursday of works by famous sufferers such as Salvador Dali and Willem De Kooning.

Picasso painting reveals hidden man (Update)

June 17, 2014

For artist Pablo Picasso, 1901 was a pivotal time to experiment and find his own unique style. At just 19 years old, he was living in Paris, painting furiously and dirt poor, so it wasn't unusual for him to take one canvas ...

Recommended for you

Volvo to supply Uber with self-driving cars (Update)

November 20, 2017

Swedish carmaker Volvo Cars said Monday it has signed an agreement to supply "tens of thousands" of self-driving cars to Uber, as the ride-sharing company battles a number of different controversies.

New method analyzes corn kernel characteristics

November 17, 2017

An ear of corn averages about 800 kernels. A traditional field method to estimate the number of kernels on the ear is to manually count the number of rows and multiply by the number of kernels in one length of the ear. With ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.