'Augmented reality' brings art alive in Vienna

Vienna's Albertina art gallery unveiled on Tuesday a new mobile phone application that "brings to life" works by the likes of Monet and Picasso.

The "augmented reality" app, which is free to download, allows phones to be held up to 13 paintings in the Albertina's collection and move elements of them around.

Degas's "Two Dancers" is created before your eyes, a Picasso boat sets sail and a photo of Monet's garden at Giverny is superimposed on the French impressionist's painting.

In addition to the 45-second animations, an audio guide within the app tells visitors about when, where and how the works were made.

"I think that sometimes new ways are needed to look at classic art works in a playful, non-classic way," the Albertina's general director Albrecht Schroeder said.

Explore further: To bee an art critic, choosing between Picasso and Monet