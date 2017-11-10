Alibaba takes record $25 bn on 'Singles Day'

November 12, 2017
Billionaire Alibaba founder Jack Ma celebrates taking $25 bn in the company's annual 'Singles Day' promotion
Billionaire Alibaba founder Jack Ma celebrates taking $25 bn in the company's annual 'Singles Day' promotion

Chinese online shoppers spent a record $25 billion on this year's "Singles Day" promotion run by e-commerce giant Alibaba, up nearly 40 percent from last year, figures showed on Sunday.

At the peak, 256,000 payments were being processed per second on Saturday, the firm said, more than 90 percent of them placed via mobile.

The company's gross merchandise volume for its annual sales extravaganza known as "Double 11" representing November 11, came in at 168.3 billion ($25.3 billion), Alibaba said in a statement on its website.

The figure represents sales processed through Alibaba's online payment system Alipay.

The total sales were up 39 percent from last year's 120.7 billion yuan ($17.8 billion)—a milestone this year eclipsed in under 14 hours, according to Alibaba.

Rivals such as JD.com also reported brisk business.

Analysts expect Chinese e-commerce retailers to take "Singles Day"—which originally celebrated the idea of being unattached—abroad as growth rates slow in the years ahead.

Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported that more than 140,000 overseas brands participated in this year's promotion.

"Alibaba looked to elevate this year's 11.11 from a shopping day to a virtual holiday," the company said in its statement, "complete with a motto—'Wishing you a Happy 11.11'—that closely resembles the sort of greetings Chinese all over the world exchange at the Lunar New Year."

Related Stories

Alibaba profit nearly doubles on robust revenues

August 17, 2017

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba said Thursday its net profit almost doubled in the latest quarter on the back of solid revenue growth in its core shopping business and in cloud computing.

China's online holiday sets record $9.3B sales

November 12, 2014

China's largest Internet retailer rang up more than $9 billion during the country's biggest online shopping holiday, smashing last year's figure to set a record for a single day of sales.

Alibaba reveals US regulator's request for data

February 13, 2015

Chinese online giant Alibaba said Friday US stock market regulators had asked for information related to a probe of its activities in China, and was cooperating with the request.

Alibaba sales growth soars into the cloud

November 2, 2016

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba's sales soared 55 percent in the last quarter, thanks in part to a more than doubling of revenue from cloud computing, the company said Wednesday.

