Video: How to 'cook' an egg without heat—and other weird egg science

Credit: The American Chemical Society

You can learn a lot from eggs. The versatile, delicious, humble chicken egg.

You can unlock the secrets of the universe with eggs, or at least a couple of them through these fun (if slightly weird) DIY chemistry experiments in our latest episode of Reactions.

Find out how you can "cook" an egg without heat, make them bounce like a basketball and whip up a batch of green eggs for the Dr. Seuss fans in your life: