October 10, 2017

Video: How to 'cook' an egg without heat—and other weird egg science

by American Chemical Society

How to 'cook' an egg without heat -- and other weird egg science (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

You can learn a lot from eggs. The versatile, delicious, humble chicken egg.

You can unlock the secrets of the with eggs, or at least a couple of them through these fun (if slightly weird) DIY chemistry experiments in our latest episode of Reactions.

Find out how you can "cook" an egg without , make them bounce like a basketball and whip up a batch of green eggs for the Dr. Seuss fans in your life:

Provided by American Chemical Society

Citation: Video: How to 'cook' an egg without heat—and other weird egg science (2017, October 10) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-10-video-cook-egg-heatand-weird.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

250,000 contaminated eggs sold in France since April: minister
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How to remove epoxy resin from diesel fuel? A/B extraction? Distill?

Sep 9, 2024

Where can I find chemistry experiments that are accurately described with the Dirac equation?

Sep 9, 2024

Hybridisation of SO3

Sep 9, 2024

Chemically regenerating my auto's catalytic converter?

Sep 5, 2024

Is Sylcap 284 as permeable as Sylgard 184?

Aug 28, 2024

Mouth heating up after eating biscuits

Aug 25, 2024

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)