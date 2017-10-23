Video: How will coastal cities adapt to sea level rise?

October 25, 2017 by Robert Sanders

Since we don't yet know how fast and how high sea levels are going to rise because of climate change, our strategies must be ready and adaptive as conditions change, according to UC Berkeley urban designer Kristina Hill.

Rising seas pose multiple dangers, she says. Groundwater levels rise along with sea level, causing inland flooding. What can we do to prepare?

A fundamental principle of landscape architecture—"dig a hole, make a mound"—offers a time-tested strategy, Hill argues in a video of her recent talk for the Cal Future Forum. As rise, the "holes"—ponds and canal systems—can store excess water, she says. They can contain and redirect floods, helping us live with water, as the Dutch do.

The earth from the ponds can be used to build levees called superdikes, with an extra-wide wetland edge on the water side. Floating housing on the ponds would serve to protect from both flood and .

Hill, an associate professor of landscape architecture and environmental planning at Berkeley, said that this strategy would solve both housing needs and environmental concerns, aligning interests that are often opposed while adapting to a changing climate.

Kristina Hill, an associate professor of landscape architecture and environmental design, discusses how coastal cities can deal with rising groundwater and sea levels. Credit: University of California - Berkeley

Explore further: In measuring gas exchange between water and air, size matters

Related Stories

How much does groundwater contribute to sea level rise?

May 2, 2016

Groundwater extraction and other land water contribute about three times less to sea level rise than previous estimates, according to a new study published in the journal Nature Climate Change. The study does not change the ...

Hexavalent chromium in well water can come from natural sources

October 26, 2016

Last year, water quality officials in North Carolina detected potentially harmful levels of hexavalent chromium, a carcinogen, in drinking-water wells near coal plants in the state. Given the typical, elevated levels of chromium ...

Recommended for you

Nitrous oxide emissions may get worse as climate warms

October 24, 2017

New research from the University of Minnesota, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, shows nitrous oxide emissions, a greenhouse gas, may get worse as the climate warms. While not as prevalent in ...

New magma pathways after giant lateral volcano collapses

October 23, 2017

Giant lateral collapses are huge landslides occurring at the flanks of a volcano. Giant lateral collapses are rather common events during the evolution of a large volcanic edifice, often with dramatic consequences such as ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.