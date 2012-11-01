New theory on why the sun’s corona is hotter than its surface

(Phys.org)—A team of researchers from the U.S., Japan and Switzerland has found possible evidence of a source of energy that could be responsible for heating the sun's corona. In their paper published in the journal Nature Astronomy, the researchers describe studying data from the FOXSI-2 sounding rocket and what it revealed.
One of the interesting problems in space research is explaining why the sun's atmosphere (its corona) is so much hotter than its surface. The chief problem standing in the way of an answer is the lack of suitable instruments for measuring what occurs on the sun's surface and its atmosphere. In this new effort, the researchers used data from the FOXSI-2 sounding rocket (a rocket payload carrying seven telescopes designed to study the sun) to test a theory that suggests heat is injected into the atmosphere by multiple tiny explosions (very small solar flares) on the surface of the sun. Such flares are too small to see with most observational equipment, so the idea has remained just a theory. But now, the new data offers some evidence suggesting the theory is correct.
To test the theory, the researchers looked at X-ray emissions from the corona and found some that were very energetic. This is significant, because solar flares emit X-rays. But the team was studying a part of the sun that had no visible solar flares occurring at the time. This, of course, hinted at another source. The research team suggests the only likely source is superheated plasma that could only have occurred due to nanoflares.
The researchers acknowledge that their findings do not yet solve the coronal heating problem, but they believe they might be getting close. They note that much more research is required—next year, they point out, another sounding rocket will be launched with equipment even more sensitive than that used in the last round, offering better detection of faint X-rays. Also, plans are underway to launch a satellite capable of detecting nanoflares. If future tests can clearly identify the source of the X-rays, the coronal problem may soon be resolved.
More information: Shin-nosuke Ishikawa et al. Detection of nanoflare-heated plasma in the solar corona by the FOXSI-2 sounding rocket, Nature Astronomy (2017). DOI: 10.1038/s41550-017-0269-z
Abstract
The processes that heat the solar and stellar coronae to several million kelvins, compared with the much cooler photosphere (5,800 K for the Sun), are still not well known1. One proposed mechanism is heating via a large number of small, unresolved, impulsive heating events called nanoflares2. Each event would heat and cool quickly, and the average effect would be a broad range of temperatures including a small amount of extremely hot plasma. However, detecting these faint, hot traces in the presence of brighter, cooler emission is observationally challenging. Here we present hard X-ray data from the second flight of the Focusing Optics X-ray Solar Imager (FOXSI-2), which detected emission above 7 keV from an active region of the Sun with no obvious individual X-ray flare emission. Through differential emission measure computations, we ascribe this emission to plasma heated above 10 MK, providing evidence for the existence of solar nanoflares. The quantitative evaluation of the hot plasma strongly constrains the coronal heating models.
archytype_net
We know the Sun receives electrical energy. There is the cause of a corona hotter than the surface or the core.
Chris_Reeve
"A star like the Sun is remarkable ... We have the strange phenomenon of a relatively cool body in space enveloped in an immensely hot atmosphere. (We can note in passing that the Earth's upper atmosphere is hotter than its surface but this is less remarkable as in the Earth's case the energy comes from without.)"
691Boat
What proof do you have that the Sun receives electrical energy?
Where does it get this electrical energy from?
Why is the Sun a voltage sink to the solar system / galaxy / whatever voltage source you made up?
bschott
The Ulysses probe measured both an influx and emission of Ions/electrons at both poles of the sun.
That would be the incoming streams of SA particles.
Well, both emission and influx seem to indicate that a star is both a sink and a source depending on where you are positioned to measure the particle flow. The EU don't really have your answers because to believe as they do you have to ignore the most basic observed principle in plasma physics, that being that plasma flows are confined and move due to magnetic flux...as opposed to generating the flux that confines the plasma current.
The theory in the above article implies the corona can confine heat released into it. With such a low particle density this is clearly absurd.
Chris_Reeve
Huh?
https://www.thund...apter-3/
"The charged particles which are the defining feature of a plasma are affected by electromagnetic fields, which the particles themselves can generate and modify."
Chris_Reeve
People who do not feel compelled to vindicate textbook theory come to this conclusion on their own terms, usually by looking at the totality of the situation. It is not a question of "proof" for people who think it; it is oftentimes a realization that the current solar models have produced so little evidence for themselves; and people usually get to this point by sizing up the many divergences between solar observations and what we should expect from the fusion model.
For example:
Fred Hoyle, Frontiers of Astronomy (Mentor Books, 1957), p.103.
"We should expect on the basis of a straightforward calculation that the Sun would 'end' itself in a simple and rather prosaic way; that with increasing height above the photosphere the density of the solar material would decrease quite rapidly, until it became pretty well negligible only two or three kilometres up ... Instead, the atmosphere is a huge bloated envelope."
Chris_Reeve
"If one calculates the Rayleigh number appropriate to the bottom of the solar photosphere, one finds that it exceeds the critical value by five powers of ten and therefore the solar granulation should on this basis be an entirely random phenomenon. The fact that the observed granules have a pronounced cellular structure and a bright-dark asymmetry has not yet been explained by theory."
(and yet filamentary structures are a hallmark feature of conducting electrodynamic plasmas, as they are traditionally explained at a physical level as rotating electrons)
Chris_Reeve
"... the problems of explaining the existence of an umbra and penumbra, and predicting the subphotospheric structure of a spot, seem ideally suited for theoretical study. It is sobering that, after all these years, they have not been solved. If we cannot explain such simple phenomena, how can we hope to model accretion discs or active galactic nuclei? It seems, however, that unresolved objects can be relatively easy to explain: as detailed observations accrue they may actually make such problems harder."
Chris_Reeve
- Reported in The Australian, 23 November 1982
mackita
Chris_Reeve
"Beware of efficiency. Remember that Einstein was generally regarded as a vague impractical man ... It seems to be characteristic of all great work, in every field, that it arises spontaneously and unpretentiously, and that its creators wear a cloak of imprecision ... The man who voyages strange seas must of necessity be a little unsure of himself. It is the man with the flashy air of knowing everything, who is always on the ball, always with it, that we should beware of. It will not be long now before his behavior can be imitated quite perfectly by a computer."
Chris_Reeve
Chapter 4 (p. 129)
Karl Popper
". . . a young scientist who hopes to make discoveries is badly advised if his teacher tells him, "Go round and observe", and that he is well advised if his teacher tells him: 'Try to learn what people are discussing nowadays in science. Find out where the difficulties arise, and take an interest in disagreements. These are the questions which you should take up.'"
Da Schneib
Can we talk about the real causes of coronal heating now, instead of a bunch of old and long disproven conjectures about electrical currents from nowhere heating things up?
Chris_Reeve
"Modern physics has a thousand faces - mechanics, particle physics, astrophysics - each offering some modest degree of unification, but hardly enough to triumph into a global unity. We simply do not have a truly unified view of the world, one that paints an unambiguous picture of some overall scheme." (p.80)
"at some stage of horizontal unification, which proceeds by merging two branches of physics considered until then separate, one invariably confronts a deep fissure that can be overcome only with revolutionary new ideas." (p.81)
RealityCheck
Back in 2014 in the below-linked PO thread, especially starting with my October 10 posts therein, I pointed out that Plasmoid formation and fusion processes therein, caused many of the ejections of material into/through the sun's corona, hence explaining the heating of said corona and the cause of mass ejections beyond same to surrounding space.
Relevant thread:
https://phys.org/...per.html
Note where Da Schneib, despite his insults and unheeding tactics/denials etc, was eventually forced to admit I was correct all along and he incorrect.
It's now good to see recent mainstream investigators/theoreticians considering/ackniowledging what was obvious all along to my objective observation/understanding of the relevant science. Cheers! :)
Da Schneib
On Earth.
RealityCheck
See the SUN's CORONA question/theory re explanation/cause for WHY the latter is HOTTER than the formers's surface, DS?
That's what my FYI post was directed to. Please refrain from further usual mischaracterizing/strawmanning tactics, DS. Thanks. :)
Da Schneib
You know, all that math and stuff you deny.
Oh and BTW you lied again. Now you're claiming I'm denying the Sun's corona. Got any more whoppers to make up? Good luck with that.
RealityCheck
And what have I told you often? I am NOT part of the 'EU crowd'. Get it straight now, DS?
As for currents; they are generated by heat/fusion/flows and other processes going on in the sun (convection driven/charge-separation driven etc). We have already long covered such things back in that 2014 (flux-tube and plasmoids exchanges, remember?). Please don't feign 'convenient amnesia' now as a tactic for derailing THIS thread too, mate. Thanks. :)
