South American howler monkeys may be more threatened than previously thought

October 4, 2017 by Biologists Have Discovered That Their Populations Are Highly Subdivided And Less Abundant Than Supposed.

Among the largest primates in the Americas and with one of the loudest calls in the animal kingdom, howler monkeys are iconic species of South American tropical forests. They live in several types of forest ecosystems, from dry to riparian and rainforest. Although the forests they inhabit are being increasingly lost to deforestation for agriculture, howler monkeys are categorized as "Least Concern" by the IUCN Red List, meaning that they are considered to be not threatened with extinction. However, increasing deforestation rates and the howler monkey's susceptibility to yellow fever outbreaks call for a reassessment of their status.

Now, a paper appearing in the journal PloS One shows that populations of howler from Argentina and Paraguay are divided among four groups and that their effective population sizes – meaning the population that actually is reproducing – is very low, which makes them more susceptible to negative impacts, such as outbreaks.

The study looked for genetic differentiation in black-and-gold howler monkeys (Alouatta caraya) from 10 localities in eastern Paraguay and northeastern Argentina, covering the full range of forest types in which howler monkeys live. The researchers found that howler monkeys from these 10 places can be divided into four management units and that landscape features, such as the presence of native forest or rivers, for instance, are important determinants of population connectivity among populations of howler monkeys. They also found that tended to be low in from these areas. Populations with a high genetic variability are able to cope with stressful events, such as a yellow fever outbreak, much better than population with low genetic variability. In fact, the black-and-gold howler monkey with the lowest genetic variability analyzed by the biologists was later decimated, and went extinct, due to a yellow fever outbreak.

Forests of Argentina and Paraguay are under increasing risk of deforestation, mainly to increase the area for agriculture. Dr. Luciana Oklander, biologist at the Institute of Subtropical Biology and the leading author of the paper, reflects on the significance of the study: "Based on the results of our work, we believe that the Red List's conservation status of the black-and-gold howler monkey should be upgraded to from Least Concern to Vulnerable." She adds, "Effective conservation of Paraguay's and Argentina's forests is urgently needed because they are key to keep populations connected."

Explore further: U-M researchers leading effort to explain recent howler monkey deaths in Nicaragua

More information: Oklander L.I., C.I. Miño, G. Fernández, M. Caputo, D. Corach. 2017. Genetic structure in the southernmost populations of black-and- gold howler monkeys (Alouatta caraya) and its conservation implications. PloS One 12(10): e0185867. doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0185867

Related Stories

Yellow fever strikes monkey populations in South America

March 11, 2010

A group of Argentine scientists, including health experts from the Wildlife Conservation Society, have announced that yellow fever is the culprit in a 2007-2008 die-off of howler monkeys in northeastern Argentina, a finding ...

Shedding new light on night monkeys

October 31, 2016

Thanks to the moonlighting activities of a CLP-funded team, primatologists are a little less in the dark about the distribution of a nocturnal monkey.

Recommended for you

Cats kill one million birds a day in Australia

October 4, 2017

Feral and pet cats kill more than one million birds in Australia every day, new research showed Wednesday, with the staggering slaughter driving the decline of many species.

Benchmarking computational methods for metagenomes

October 4, 2017

They are everywhere, but invisible to the naked eye. Microbes are the unseen, influential forces behind the regulation of key environmental processes such as the carbon cycle, yet most of them remain unknown. For more than ...

Monitoring microbes to keep Marsonauts healthy

October 3, 2017

To guarantee a safe environment for astronauts on long-duration space missions such as a journey to Mars, it is important to monitor how microorganisms such as bacteria adapt to the confined conditions onboard spacecraft, ...

Pheasant roadkill peaks in autumn and late winter

October 3, 2017

Chickens' motives for crossing the road are often questioned - but pheasants should probably avoid it altogether, new research suggests. Researchers from the universities of Exeter and Cardiff compared roadkill figures from ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.