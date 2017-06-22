On the generation of solar spicules and Alfvenic waves

October 13, 2017
On the generation of solar spicules and Alfvenic waves
In the image obtained with the NASA's spectrograph IRIS, can be seen in the bedge or limbo of the Sun the multitude of jets leaping the surface. In the center image, the numerical model is able to reproduce the jets. In the image below, taken with the Swedish Solar Telescope of the Roque de los Muchachos Observatory (La Palma), the jets are observed in the solar disk as filamentous structures of short duration and reflected in the spectrum shifted to blue because they are getting close to the Earth. Credit: Swedish Solar Telescope of the Roque de los Muchachos Observatory (La Palma)

Combining computer observations and simulations, a new model shows that the presence of neutrals in the gas facilitates the magnetic fields to penetrate through the surface of the Sun producing the spicules. In this study, led by an astrophysicist who studied at the University of La Laguna, participated the Swedish Solar Telescope of the Roque de los Muchachos Observatory in La Palma.

At any given moment, as many as 10 million wild snakes of solar material leap from the sun's surface. These are spicules, and despite their abundance, scientists didn't understand how these jets of plasma form nor did they influence the heating of the outer layers of the sun's atmosphere or the . Now, for the first time, in a study partly funded by NASA, scientists have modeled spicule formation. For the first time, a scientific team has revealed their nature by combining simulations and images taken with the NASA's IRIS spectrograph and the Swedish Solar Telescope of the Roque de los Muchachos Observatory (Garafía, La Palma). The study, led by Dr. Juan Martinez-Sykora, researcher at Lockheed Martin's Solar and Astrophysics Laboratory (California) and astrophysicist at the University of La Laguna (ULL), is published today in the journal Science.

The observations were made with IRIS (NASA's Interface Region Imaging Spectrograph), a 20 cm ultraviolet space telescope with a spectrograph able to observe details of about 240 km, and the Swedish Solar Telescope, located at the Roque de los Muchachos Observatory. This spacecraft and the ground-based telescope study the lower layers of the solar atmosphere, where the spicules form: chromosphere and the region of transition

In addition to the images, they used computer simulations whose code was developed for almost a decade. "In our research," says Prof. Bart De Pontieu, also author of the study, "both go hand in hand. "We compare observations and models to figure out how well our models are performing, as well as how we should interpret our space-based observations."

Their is based in the dynamics of plasma—the hot gas of charged particles that streams along magnetic fields and constitutes the sun. Earlier versions of the model treated the interface region as a uniform, or completely charged, plasma, but the scientists knew something was missing because they never saw spicules in the simulations.

The model they generated is based on plasma dynamics, a very hot partially ionized gas flowing along the magnetic fields. Previous versions considered the lower atmosphere to be a uniform or fully charged plasma, but they suspected something was missing since they never detected spikes in the simulations.

The key, the scientists realized, was neutral particles. They were inspired by Earth's own ionosphere, a region of the upper atmosphere where interactions between neutral and charged particles are responsible for numerous dynamic processes. In cooler regions of the sun, such as the interface region, plasma isn't actually uniform. Some particles are still neutral, and neutral particles aren't subject to magnetic fields like charged particles are. Scientists based previous models on a uniform plasma in order to simplify the problem—modeling is computationally expensive, and the final model took roughly a year to run with NASA's supercomputing resources—but they realized neutral particles are a necessary piece of the puzzle.

"Usually magnetic fields are tightly coupled to charged particles," said Juan Martínez-Sykora, lead author of the study and a solar physicist at Lockheed Martin. "With only charged particles in the model, the magnetic fields were stuck, and couldn't rise to the surface. When we added neutrals, the magnetic fields could move more freely."

Neutral particles facilitate the buoyancy the marled knots of magnetic energy need to rise through the boiling plasma and reach the surface. There, they snap producing spicules, releasing both plasma and energy. The simulations closely matched the observations; spicules occurred naturally and frequently.

"This result is a clear example of the breakthrough that can be achieved by combining powerful theoretical-numerical methods, state-of-the-art observations and supercomputing tools to better understand astrophysical phenomena", explains Prof.Fernando Moreno-Insertis, solar physicist at IAC, Professor ar the ULL and supervisor of the work Diploma of Advanced Studies (DEA) of Juan Martínez-Sykora. "The great complexity of many of the phenomena that occur in the solar atmosphere forces us to consider at the same time the dynamics of partially ionized gas, the and the radiation-matter interaction in order to be able to explain them satisfactorily".

"This result is a clear example of the breakthroughs that can be achieved by combining powerful theoretical-numerical methods, state-of-the-art observations and supercomputing tools to better understand astrophysical phenomena", explains Fernando Moreno-Insertis, solar physicist at IAC, Professor at the ULL and supervisor of the DEA thesis (equivalent to a master´s thesis) of Juan Martínez-Sykora. "The great complexity of many of the phenomena that occur in the solar atmosphere forces us to consider at the same time the dynamics of partially ionized gas, the magnetic field and the radiation-matter interaction in order to be able to explain them satisfactorily".

The scientists' updated model revealed something about solar energy transport as well. It turns out the energy in this whip-like process is high enough to generate Alfvén waves, a strong kind of wave scientists suspect is key to heating the sun's atmosphere and propelling the solar wind, which constantly bathes the solar system with charged from the sun.

The National Academy of Sciences awarded Prof. Mats Carlsson and Prof. Viggo H. Hansteen, both developers of the model and authors of the study, with the 2017 Arctowski Medal in recognition of their contributions to the study of solar physics and the sun-Earth connection. Juan Martínez-Sykora included the effects produced by the presence of the .

Explore further: Scientists uncover origins of the Sun's swirling spicules

More information: J. Martínez-Sykora et al, On the generation of solar spicules and Alfvénic waves, Science (2017). DOI: 10.1126/science.aah5412

Related Stories

Scientists uncover origins of the Sun's swirling spicules

June 22, 2017

At any given moment, as many as 10 million wild jets of solar material burst from the sun's surface. They erupt as fast as 60 miles per second, and can reach lengths of 6,000 miles before collapsing. These are spicules, and ...

IRIS spots plasma rain on sun's surface

August 8, 2016

On July 24, 2016, NASA's Interface Region Imaging Spectrograph, or IRIS, captured a mid-level solar flare: a sudden flash of bright light on the solar limb – the horizon of the sun – as seen at the beginning of this video. ...

IRIS Space Observatory mission extended

September 20, 2016

Delivering the most detailed images of the sun's lower atmosphere ever recorded from space, the Interface Region Imaging Spectrograph (IRIS), built and operated by Lockheed Martin for NASA, has received more time to deliver ...

Sun's eruptions might all have same trigger

April 26, 2017

Large and small scale solar eruptions might all be triggered by a single process, according to new research that leads to better understanding of the Sun's activity.

The solar wind breaks through the Earth's magnetic field

June 10, 2014

Space is not empty. A wind of charged particles blows outwards from the Sun, carrying a magnetic field with it. Sometimes this solar wind can break through the Earth's magnetic field. Researchers at the Swedish Institute ...

Studying magnetic space explosions with NASA missions

March 9, 2017

Every day, invisible magnetic explosions are happening around Earth, on the surface of the sun and across the universe. These explosions, known as magnetic reconnection, occur when magnetic field lines cross, releasing stored ...

Recommended for you

On the generation of solar spicules and Alfvenic waves

October 13, 2017

Combining computer observations and simulations, a new model shows that the presence of neutrals in the gas facilitates the magnetic fields to penetrate through the surface of the Sun producing the spicules. In this study, ...

Asteroid grazes past Earth in 'critical' rehearsal

October 12, 2017

A house-sized asteroid grazed past Earth Thursday, passing harmlessly inside the Moon's orbit, as predicted, to give experts a rare opportunity to rehearse for a real strike threat in future.

Reconstructing Cassini's plunge into Saturn

October 12, 2017

As NASA's Cassini spacecraft made its fateful dive into the upper atmosphere of Saturn on Sept. 15, the spacecraft was live-streaming data from eight of its science instruments, along with readings from a variety of engineering ...

6 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

shavera
5 / 5 (9) 10 hours ago
So, what this article is telling us: Astronomers do, in fact, know that plasma exists, do study plasmas, and model plasmas. They are even aware of the mythical "Alfven" that the EU cranks are always going on about. Can we finally say that this plugs the holes in the EU "arguments" about how astronomy operates? Maybe it doesn't answer all of their (ill-informed) questions about why EU is not considered a reasonable explanation of observed phenomena; but can we at least agree that the next time they try to attack Astronomers or the study of astronomy, that those attacks are obviously unfounded?
rrwillsj
5 / 5 (4) 10 hours ago
s, thank you for a reasonable and rational discussion of differing viewpoints between contentious commentators.

As for me? I enjoy incoherent rants and incomprehensible renderings of text plagiarized from obsolete textbooks and babbling biblical buffoonery.

Though I still don't understand the claim that craters are caused by lightning strikes? Thundering in a vacuum? I've heard of people hearing voices in their head but thunderclaps from outer space?
Captain Stumpy
5 / 5 (3) 9 hours ago
can we at least agree that the next time they try to attack Astronomers or the study of astronomy, that those attacks are obviously unfounded?
@Shavera
LOL
doubtful, especially considering they will use a singular advocate as demonstrative of ignorance for the astrophysical community as a whole while then quoting said same person's electrical engineering study in another thread and claiming engineers know more than astrophysicists
(ask CD about that one! LMFAO)

and next, in thins thread - the PO site will allow chris/hannes to flood with gish gallop while rc posts irrelevant nonsensical texts about how correct he is regarding modern astrophysics
RealityCheck
1.7 / 5 (6) 7 hours ago
@Captain Stumpy.
and next, in thins thread - the PO site will allow chris/hannes to flood with gish gallop while rc posts irrelevant nonsensical texts about how correct he is regarding modern astrophysics
Why childishly 'personalize' things again by trying to sneak in a demonstrable lie like that,mate? Have you no shame or sense, CS? Lower case "rc" doesn't somehow 'protect' you or absolve you of being held accountable for for your obvious lie. The record will show I am INDEPENDENT and have objectively used known/evolving mainstream science/logics to correct/ remind/ caution etc ALL 'sides' in discussion of Plasma phenomena/issues, irrespective of whether they were Plasma Universe, Electric Universe or OTHER 'factions'. Particularly I have pointed out that all cosmic phenomena is HYBRID process involving more than one factor/force interacting/feedbacking over long temporal/spatial 'evolutionary trajectories'. So why 'need' you LIE like that, CS? Control yourself!
RobertKarlStonjek
not rated yet 3 hours ago
Nobel Prize winner Hannes Alfvén, after which these waves were named, "considered the Big Bang to be a myth devised to explain creation." (Wikipedia). "Alfvén and colleagues proposed the Alfvén–Klein model as an alternative cosmological theory to both the Big Bang and steady state theory cosmologies."

https://en.wikipe...v%C3%A9n
Da Schneib
4 / 5 (1) 3 hours ago
@RKS, science is not about refuting fairy tales. It does so only as a side effect.

Alfven, by putting it in those terms, subscribed to an agenda for science that is about something other than finding out about reality. By doing so he sabotaged his own beliefs and inadvertently (and ignorantly) lent credibility to fairy tales. This is a shame, but it does not erase his earlier accomplishments.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.