Rare photos by early NASA astronauts being auctioned off

In this 1969 photo released by NASA, astronaut Buzz Aldrin walks on the surface of the moon near the leg of the lunar module Eagle during the Apollo 11 mission. Astronaut Neil Armstrong, who took the photograph, is reflected in Aldrin's visor. From Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017 through Nov. 2., Skinner Auctioneers and Appraisers is selling more than 400 vintage prints of photos, including the photo of Aldrin, made by American astronauts from 1961 to 1972. (Neil Armstrong/NASA via AP)

A Massachusetts auction house is selling vintage photographs taken by American astronauts.

Skinner Auctioneers and Appraisers says "The Beauty of Space" is the first-ever U.S. auction focusing on photos produced by NASA astronauts during the heyday of lunar exploration.

The auction goes live on Thursday and runs through Nov. 2.

Michelle Lamunière, a specialist in fine photography at Skinner, says the photographs are valuable not only for their scientific and historical significance, but also for their artistry.

She says the 445 images from 1961 to 1972 are each worth anywhere from $300 to $9,000.

They include astronaut John Glenn's 1962 photo of the sun illuminating the Earth. It's the first image of the planet taken by a human from space.

This 1969 photo released by NASA shows a boot print made by astronaut Buzz Aldrin on the surface of the moon during the Apollo 11 mission. From Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017 through Nov. 2., Skinner Auctioneers and Appraisers is selling more than 400 vintage prints of photos made by American astronauts from 1961 to 1972, including this one. (Buzz Aldrin/NASA via AP)

