Establishing a conservation breeding programme to save the last saola

October 9, 2017
Establishing a conservation breeding programme to save the last saola
Saola (camera trap). Credit: WWF

The saola (Pseudoryx nghetinhensis), a primitive wild cattle endemic to the Annamite mountain range in Vietnam and Lao People's Democratic Republic (PDR), is in immediate danger of extinction. The primary threat to its survival is intensive commercial snaring to supply the thriving wild meat trade in Indochina. In order to save the saola, it is essential to establish a conservation breeding programme. In a letter published in Science, a group of conservationists and conservation scientists, including members of the IUCN Saola Working Group and the Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research Berlin, have voiced their concern about the future of the species and stressed the importance of urgent ex situ management.

Since its scientific discovery just 25 years ago, the saola has become a flagship for in Southeast Asia. "For many years, the Saola Working Group has worked in collaboration with NGO partners and the governments of Vietnam and Lao PDR to protect the forests and wildlife of the Annamites. But despite the ongoing efforts, there has been little progress in either Vietnam or Lao PDR to reduce the snaring to levels that will allow the last saola to survive," says William Robichaud, the Coordinator of the Saola Working Group. Because snares kill indiscriminately, populations of all large- and medium-sized mammals in the region have been decimated. While this is a tragedy for all ground-dwelling , it is a catastrophe for endemics like the saola because their extirpation in the Annamites equates to global extinction. Two other recently-described endemic mammal species in immediate danger are the large-antlered muntjac (Muntiacus vuquangensis) and the Annamite striped rabbit (Nesolagus timminsi).

The saola faces imminent extinction. Although exact population estimates are problematic, in 2015 the Saola Working Group estimated the global population to be less than 100 individuals. The situation has deteriorated considerably since then, and it is likely that the species is down to a few individuals scattered across the region. To deal with this dire situation, the Saola Working Group is working with the governments of Vietnam and Laos PDR to implement a bold new initiative to save the species: establishing a conservation breeding programme. "Capturing some of the last saola and transferring them to a protected breeding facility supervised and staffed by international experts is the most important step to save this enigmatic species from extinction," says Robichaud. But for conservationists and conservation scientists working on saola conservation, finding and capturing the last saola remains a daunting task. In addition to being very rare, the animal lives in some of the most rugged rainforests on the planet. The last confirmed record of a saola is a photograph obtained through camera-trapping by WWF-Vietnam in 2013 in the Saola Nature Reserves.

Establishing a conservation breeding programme to save the last saola
Saola (drawing from Science article). Credit: A. Tilker

"We need more systematic large scale surveys across the Annamite landscape to find the last saola, and the remaining strongholds of other highly threatened species," explains Andrew Tilker of the Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research in Berlin, Germany, lead author of the letter. Tilker is also a member of the IUCN Saola Working Group and an Associate Conservation Scientist at Global Wildlife Conservation. For the past three years scientists from the Leibniz-IZW, in collaboration with conservationists from WWF and Global Wildlife Conservation, have been surveying mammal communities in the central Annamites mountain range. "Expanding surveys to more areas and coupling established methods such as camera-trapping with modern approaches such as the molecular analysis of terrestrial blood-sucking leeches is needed to find the remaining populations of these threatened endemic mammal species," Tilker says. "With these data, conservation scientists can make recommendations for the effective use of limited resources to aid the conservation of the rare and threatened Annamite endemics."

Barney Long, member of the Saola Working Group and Director of Species Conservation at Global Wildlife Conservation, says "With a collaborative international effort, in partnership with the governments of Vietnam and Lao PDR, we still have a chance to save the saola from extinction. If we can raise the required funding, we believe we can succeed, and the story of the will pave the way for similar approaches for other highly threatened species in the Annamites."

Establishing a conservation breeding programme to save the last saola
Saola horns (in Katu village). Credit: A. Tilker

Explore further: Last chance to save the saola from extinction?

More information: Andrew Tilker et al. Saving the saola from extinction, Science (2017). DOI: 10.1126/science.aap9591

Related Stories

Last chance to save the saola from extinction?

September 3, 2009

Conservation biologists based in four countries gathered for an emergency meeting in Vientiane, Lao PDR, August 19, to address the peril of extinction facing one the world's most enigmatic mammals, the Saola.

Saola still a mystery 20 years after its spectacular debut

May 21, 2012

Two decades after the sensational discovery of a new ungulate species called the saola, this rare animal remains as mysterious and elusive as ever. WWF, the Saola Working Group (SWG) of the IUCN Species Survival Commission ...

New hope for survival for elusive Saola

April 14, 2011

Indochina’s elusive saola, a recently discovered and critically endangered relative of antelopes and cattle, now has new hope for survival with the establishment of a dedicated nature reserve in the province today.

Asian 'unicorn' photographed for first time in over 10 years

September 17, 2010

For the first time in more than ten years, there has been a confirmed sighting of one of the rarest and most mysterious animals in the world, the saola of Laos and Vietnam. The Government of the Lao People's Democratic Republic ...

Camera-shy deer caught for first time

July 24, 2007

A little-known species of deer called a large-antlered muntjac has been photographed for the first time in the wild, according to a survey team from the Nam Theun 2 Watershed Management and Protection Authority (WMPA) and ...

Recommended for you

Japan scientists grow drugs in chicken eggs

October 9, 2017

Japanese researchers have genetically engineered hens whose eggs contain drugs that can fight serious diseases including cancer, in a bid to dramatically reduce the cost of treatment, a report said Monday.

Study: Great white sharks are swimming farther and deeper

October 7, 2017

The movements of great white sharks in the Pacific and Indian oceans have long been the subject of academic study, but new research is just starting to shed light on the behavior of their Atlantic Ocean counterparts.

Deer prefer native plants leaving lasting damage on forests

October 6, 2017

When rampant white-tailed deer graze in forests, they prefer to eat native plants over certain unpalatable invasive plants, such as garlic mustard and Japanese stiltgrass. These eating habits lower native plant diversity ...

Bacteria can spread antibiotic resistance through soil

October 6, 2017

When most people think about bacterial antibiotic resistance, they think about it occurring in bacteria found in people or animals. But the environment surrounding us is a huge bacterial reservoir, and antibiotic resistance ...

Researchers map human genome in 4-D as it folds

October 6, 2017

A multi-institutional team spanning Baylor College of Medicine, Rice University, Stanford University and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard has created the first high-resolution 4-D map of genome folding, tracking an ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.