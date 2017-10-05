October 5, 2017

Optimum drill geometry for creating deep, narrow holes is determined using a computational model

by Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), Singapore

Optimum drill geometry for creating deep, narrow holes is determined using a computational model
Computational fluid dynamic simulations of a chip falling through a fluid enables optimization of gundrill design. Credit: A*STAR Singapore Institute of Manufacturing Technology

Improving the design of drills capable of excavating deep holes should increase their performance and longevity. Scientists from A*STAR develop a computational model that can determine the ideal drill design, achieving significant savings.

In designing a , a crucial consideration is the effective removal of material, known as chips. A standard drill bit, the part of the drill that excavates the hole, removes chips by having a spiral shape that carries the chips up the length of the bit and out of the hole entrance. But there is a limit to the depth that can be reached by spiral drill bit, usually a distance between five to ten times the bit diameter.

An alternative approach, known as gundrilling, can create holes with a depth-to-diameter ratio of more than three hundred. The unusual shape of the tip of a gundrill bit gives it a single cutting edge that enables the drill bit to self-center and ensures deep and straight holes. Chips in a gundrill are removed by forcing a through the bit at high pressure. This fluid also acts as a coolant to prevent damage to both the cutting surface and the drill bearings.

Guan Leong Tnay from the A*STAR Singapore Institute of Manufacturing Technology and colleagues now achieve this by developing a novel methodology to simulate gundrill coolant flow based on a technique called computational fluid dynamics. "Gundrill geometry is complicated; changing any single parameter could affect the coolant flow," explains Tnay. "To improve the drilling process, it is necessary to understand the coolant flow behavior."

Tnay and co-workers started by experimentally measuring the resistance exerted on a falling through a tube filled with the cooling fluid. The team then developed their model to recreate the drag coefficients determined by these experimental results. Once they knew the model worked, the researchers could compute the fluid flow and chip transport in gundrills with different geometries.

They considered the overall shape of the tip, referred to as the nose grind contour, the number and shape of the holes running inside the , and the angle of the cutting edge. Their results indicated that the optimum design has a kidney-shaped cooling holes, a zero-degree shoulder angle and a nose grind contour known as N4. "With this optimization of tool geometry, roughly a 30 per cent improvement in tool life is achieved compared to the current commercial gundrill design," says Tnay.

More information: K.S. Woon et al. A computational fluid dynamics (CFD) model for effective coolant application in deep hole gundrilling, International Journal of Machine Tools and Manufacture (2016). DOI: 10.1016/j.ijmachtools.2016.11.008

Provided by Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), Singapore

Citation: Optimum drill geometry for creating deep, narrow holes is determined using a computational model (2017, October 5) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-10-optimum-drill-geometry-deep-narrow.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Modeling the motion of chips produced in gun drilling shows a simple angle change could lead to better gun drill design
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)