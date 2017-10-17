NASA damage map aids California wildfire response

October 19, 2017
NASA damage map aids California wildfire response
The image at top is part of a larger map of damage (red and yellow squares) from the northern California wildfires. This section of the map shows Santa Rosa, California. The full map covers the entire area outlined in red at bottom. Credit: NASA-JPL/Caltech/ESA/Copernicus/Google

The Advanced Rapid Imaging and Analysis (ARIA) team at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory and at Caltech, both in Pasadena, California, created a damage proxy map depicting areas in Northern California that are likely damaged as a result of the region's current outbreak of wildfires. The map has been provided to various agencies to aid in the wildfire response.

The map is derived from (SAR) images taken before and after this month's northern California fires by the Copernicus Sentinel-1 satellites, operated by ESA (the European Space Agency). The "before" image was taken on Sept. 27, 2017, and the later image on Oct. 9, 2017. Both images were taken at 7 p.m. PDT (10 p.m. EDT).

The proxy map covers the full area within the large red polygon at the bottom and measures 155 by 106 miles (250 by 170 kilometers). The inset figure at the top shows a small part of the map covering damage in the city of Santa Rosa, indicated by red and yellow pixels. Each pixel measures about 98 feet (30 meters) across. The color variation from yellow to red indicates increasingly more significant ground surface change. Preliminary validation was done by comparing the map to optical satellite imagery from DigitalGlobe. This damage proxy map should be used as guidance to identify damaged and may be less reliable over vegetated areas.

Sentinel-1 data were accessed through the Copernicus Open Access Hub. The image contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2017), processed by ESA and analyzed by the NASA-JPL/Caltech ARIA team. This research was carried out at JPL under a contract with NASA.

Explore further: NASA-produced damage maps may aid Mexico quake response

More information: The full map data files may be downloaded at aria-share.jpl.nasa.gov/events … 0171009-NorCal_Fire/

Related Stories

NASA-produced damage maps may aid Mexico quake response

September 22, 2017

A NASA-produced map of areas likely damaged by the Sept. 19 magnitude 7.1 Raboso earthquake near Mexico City has been provided to Mexican authorities to help responders and groups supporting the response efforts. The quake, ...

Image: California fires

October 12, 2017

The Copernicus Sentinel-3A satellite captured this image of smoke from wildfires in the US state of California on 9 October 2017.

Image: Portugal burn scars

September 14, 2017

Southern Europe experienced a relentless heatwave this summer, fuelling wildfires in a number of countries.

NASA-produced maps help gauge Italy earthquake damage

October 6, 2016

A NASA-funded program provided valuable information for responders and groups supporting the recovery efforts for the Aug. 24, 2016, magnitude 6.2 earthquake that struck central Italy. The earthquake caused significant loss ...

Image: Sentinel-1 sees Mocoa landslide

April 5, 2017

Sentinel-1 radar coverage from before and after the 1 April 2017 mudslide in Mocoa, Colombia, shows the extent of movement of the disaster that claimed over 260 lives, injured hundreds more and left scores displaced.

